Jodie Kidd is the mane attraction as she helps launch new fashion line

Model and former Strictly contestant Jodie Kidd was strutting her stuff on a rather unusual catwalk this month.

No stranger to horses, the polo player was channelling an old-style Hollywood heroine as she helped launch a new fashion range - from the back of a horse.

Barefoot and stunning in a coral maxi-dress, the 31-year-old was using her galloping glam to promote the Glorious Goodwood Racing Colours Collection, due to hit shelves this summer in celebration of the racing season.



