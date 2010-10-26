Using glamour for good – Victoria Beckham leads stars opening wardrobes for charity
They have all delved into their wardrobes to help raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Campaign.
By donating a range of their own dresses and other items, they've helped contribute to a truly unique collection.
And now you can own some of the gorgeous clothes worn by some of the world's most glamorous beauties, because all of the outfits are up for auction on Ebay.
Throughout the month of October, you can bid in The Celebrity Boutique online auction - all proceeds will go towards projects at The Royal Marsden – for the chance to bring some celebrity glamour to your own closet.
From Elle Macpherson's leather trousers, to Samantha Cameron's famous M&S dress and Fearne Cotton's Olivia Rubin number – click on the photos to see some of the lots going under the hammer.
Visit the Celebrity Boutique site and get bidding.