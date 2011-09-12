The new hue to have: Orange colours the runways at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is still stylishly unfolding, but certain trends that will no doubt grace the jet set next summer are already emerging.



And one thing is clear - orange is the hue to have next season.



Victoria Beckham took the lead with her tangerine colour-blocking, whilst Charlotte Ronson - sister of Mark and Samantha Ronson - and Christian Siriano both sent several orange-clad models down their runways.

Meanwhile, designers are opting for a more athletic vibe this season, with Alexander Wang and Victoria Beckham's sports-inspired collections featuring utility vests, tracksuits, hoodies and oversized parkas.