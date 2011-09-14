What's hot? Shorts

Forget minis or skirts with splits, celebs have decided that the best way to show off a pair of shapely pins on – or off – the red carpet is to plump for shorts.



Whether they're black, floral, denim cut-offs or a smart tailored pair, it's the look that stars are loving right now.



Kate Winslet wowed the Venice Film Festival by keeping it brief, while Jennifer Lopez looked fresh and flirty in hers.



For autumn, just add boots and a warm cardie or even a cape.





