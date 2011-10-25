'Fantasy' comes true for Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr dazzles as she models the spectacular $2.5 million diamond ‘Fantasy Treasure’ Victoria’s Secret bra.



And this new set of images show how the beautiful Mrs Bloom got ready for the sexy shoot.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL SET OF BEHIND THE SCENES IMAGES





Smiling for the camera whilst she gets her make-up and hair done she also cuddles up to her Yorkshire terrier Frankie.



”Just wrapped up at (TV show) "fox & friends" for the #VSFantasyBra. @VictoriasSecret So excited!!!” she later tweeted, sharing a photo.

VIEW GALLERY