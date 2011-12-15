Angels that 'Move Like Jagger'

They are the world’s most beautiful ladies, and take their catwalk outings seriously.



But the Victoria’s Secret angels also know how to have a little fun.



Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima have shown off their best moves in a playful music video.



Bopping and twirling, the supermodels let their hair down to the beats of Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger.



It must have been especially fun for Anne Vyalitsina as her boyfriend is the US band’s lead singer, Adam Levine.



Adam performed the monster hit during the spectacular runway show and planted a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.