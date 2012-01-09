Kim Kardashian channels idol Elizabeth Taylor in glam new fragrance ad

Kim Kardashian has made no secret of her love and admiration for Elizabeth Taylor.



The reality star interviewed the violet-eyed beauty just before her death last March, then forked out nearly $65,000 for three jade and diamond bracelets during the Christie’s auction of Elizabeth’s jewellery.



Now she is channelling her idol with the smouldering ad campaign for her fourth fragrance, True Reflection.





Wearing gold cuffs, a diamond necklace and plunging silver dress, the perfume mogul recreates Elizabeth’s iconic pose as Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.



She posted the exclusive preview shot on Twitter with the accompanying caption reading: “Here’s a pic from my new True Reflection fragrance ad campaign… ultra glam! #channellingelizabethtay”.



See below for the video teaser for the scent, which is set to launch in the spring.