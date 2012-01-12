Diamond-loving Kim Kardashian dons costume jewellery for ad campaign

She's known for her love of diamonds and expensive jewellery, just one reason she is so fond of the late actress Elizabeth Taylor.



Reality TV princess Kim Kardashian has traded in her precious jewels for more modest bling for her latest business deal.

The 30-year-old is fronting a new campaign for her 2012 Spring collaboration with costume jewellery line Belle Noel.

In a post on her blog the US beauty shared a series of smouldering shots that showed her modelling the range.



Dressed in various glamorous Grecian-style gowns, she strikes several seductive poses as she tries on the items.

