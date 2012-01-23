Victoria Beckham back to modelling with a bang

She took a break from the modelling world for six months after giving birth to daughter Harper Seven.



But Victoria Beckham has made a powerful return – sporting an edgy new 'do as she poses for Japanese magazine Numéro.













Reclining on a leopard print chair in an aqua-blue trench coat and little else, the 37-year-old mum-of-four looks stunning.



The critically-acclaimed fashion designer is set to unveil her latest collection at the upcoming New York Fashion Week.



Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Beckham family are to remain Stateside.



Putting rumours of a possible move to Paris to rest, football star David signed a two-year extension contract with LA Galaxy.