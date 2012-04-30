Daisy Lowe channels Old Hollywood glamour at ElevenParis party

Wearing a black lace swing dress paired with red lipstick and side-swept curls, Daisy Lowe was channelling Old Hollywood glamour as she stepped out for the ElevenParis launch party on Carnaby Street.



At the swanky bash, the beautiful brunette rubbed shoulders with fellow stars Scott Disick, Amber le Bon, Aston from JLS and Irina Shayk.





Missing out on the evening was Irina's boyfriend Ronaldo, who was presumably at home in Madrid or Madeira.



ElevenParis is a street-wear label from France which has made its way over to the UK uring the year the brand celebrates its tenth anniversary.



During the launch on the iconic Carnaby Street, Boy George took to the decks to entertain guests, who ate hot dogs and sipped on G'Vine gin cocktails.