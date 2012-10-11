How to seduce a Victoria's Secret angel: Miranda Kerr and pals spill the beans

Gentlemen – take note.



The Victoria’s Secret angels, widely considered the most beautiful models in the world, have revealed how men can win their affections.



In a short video celebrating the brand’s new limited edition Very Sexy Seduction line, Miranda Kerr and her fellow lingerie-clad pals spill the beans on seducing the heavenly angels.





After googling the world ‘seduction’ on her phone, Miranda, who is married to Orlando Bloom, decides it's "kind of like romantic dinner seductive" and "unbuttoning one button at a time".



Blonde bombshell Candice Swanepoel, meanwhile, revealed she likes her men to “just be ridiculously good-looking”.



For the other lovely ladies, flowers and candlelit dinners will do the trick.



And Erin Heatherton, who is dating Leonardo DiCaprio, named “rudeness” as her number one turn-off.



The angels are gearing up for the annual Victoria’s Secret runway show on December 4, which will feature performances from Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.