Cate Blanchett tops Golden Globes best-dressed vote
Australian actress Cate Blanchett came out on top in the best-dressed vote for the Golden Globes.
The statuesque blonde triumphed with 26 per cent of the overall vote in her black lace Armani Couture dress. The high collar and fishtail hem flattered Cate's figure to perfection.
She topped the look off with a coiffed faux bob and diamond Chopard earrings.
In close second place with 22 per cent was 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong'o. The starlet rocked a daring red cape dress by Ralph Lauren.
Michelle Dockery, who wore a strapless, sequinned Oscar de la Renta prom dress with a raised hemline to show off her matching satin heels, came third place with 11 per cent.
Golden Globes best-dressed vote
1. Cate Blanchett
2. Lupita Nyong'o
3. Michelle Dockery
4. Sofia Vergara
5. Jennifer Lawrence
6. Taylor Swift
7. Emma Watson
8. Zooey Deschanel
9. Reese Witherspoon
10. Naomi Watts