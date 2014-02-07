Winter Olympics: the most talked-about uniforms

Team U.S.A's uniforms for the 2014 Sochi Olympics games were designed by Ralph Lauren.



In distinctly patriotic shades of red, white and blue, the talking point is the patchwork knit cardigan covered in stars, the American flag, the Olympic rings and 2014.









The uniforms are sold at Ralph Lauren stores nationwide and were manufactured in the United States and are constructed of domestically-sourced materials. (For information head to www.ralphlauren.co.uk)



It was a conscious decision by the fashion house to avoid the controversy it encountered in 2012 during the London games when Team U.S.A.'s uniforms had been produced in China.









Other notable uniforms include Germany's rainbow-coloured wares designed by Willy Boger.



The fashion designer seemed to have had the gay pride flag in mind when creating the yellow, green, orange and blue kits.



Norway also released a photo of their curling team wearing red and white zigzag suits.





