The best shoes for Spring/Summer
Put the pointed stilettos and cute kitten heels to the back of your wardrobe — the 'ugly shoe' is back. The catwalks were awash with flat, chunky, rubber shoes and the high street is now dominated by similar versions.
But for those of you not comfortable with the 'ugly shoe', fear not — we have also hunted down more wearable, streamlined versions, as well the best heels, trainers and slip-ons.
Birkenstocks, the world's most comfortable sandals complete with squishy cork footbed, thick buckled straps and a sturdy sole, are having a major fashion moment — some fashionistas are even braving them with socks.
Slip-ons are still big news for Spring/Summer. Easy to pull on with jeans, a leopard print pair can spice up an otherwise plain outfit.
Spring's hottest heels, meanwhile, are block heels with two straps in pastel colours while the mule has had a major fashion revival.