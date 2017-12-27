Why did Meghan Markle's Christmas Day coat look so familiar?

When the royals attended church on Christmas morning at Sandringham, all eyes were on Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, and her choice of clothing. The gorgeous brunette pleased the awaiting crowds and fans all over with her $16,949 outfit: a hat by Philip Treacy, boots by Stuart Weitzman, bag by Chloe, cashmere lined gloves by Dents and a stunning coat by Canadian luxury outerwear company Sentaler, which retails at £986.

Many followers of the former Suits star and her future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, quickly realised the coat looked very familiar because Kate wore a similar design by the luxury brand during her tour of Canada in 2016. During her last day in Whitehorse, Yukon, in September 2016, Kate was pictured in Sentaler's signature ribbed sleeve alpaca coat in gull grey. The $1,285 jacket was not immune to the "Kate effect," selling out immediately, with pre-orders shipping February 2017.

At the time, the 35-year-old mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte paired her wrap coat with dark jeans and her favourite cowboy boots. Her hair was pulled back into a chic chignon, showing off her earrings by Canadian designer, Shelley Silversmith. Both coats have since been named after each of them. 'The Kate coat' and 'The Meghan coat' both feature predominantly on the brand's official website.

Designer Bojana Sentaler has reveaked that since seeing Meghan in one of her designs, she has had a permanent smile on her face. "I was thrilled to see her in my coat, I have had a permanent smile on my face ever since that moment. It is the best Christmas gift!" she revealed.

Another noticeable fan of Sentaler is Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the stylish activist and wife of Justin Trudeau. The 42-year-old actually wore the same coat as Meghan at Buckingham Palace in 2015. It’s hardly a coincidence as Sophie is styled by Jessica Mulroney, one of Meghan's best friends.