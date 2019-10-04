The denim jacket that broke the internet is BACK at River Island - but be quick We NEED this wardrobe staple...

We admit it, we are totally influenced by fashion items that sell out. If the whole world wants it, so do we. Back in August, high street store River Island dropped a stunning puff-sleeve denim jacket, and it literally took over Instagram. Influencers such as Katie Impey of The Mum Life Styled and Alex Serruys from Alex In Colour rocked it on their feeds, and the £50 jacket sold out immediately. So popular was the funky, fashion-forward design - at one point it was sold on eBay for three times more than the original price-tag. Well, we have some news. It's back online and what's more, all sizes are currently available. The jacket of dreams appeared online on Tuesday evening, and over 2000 units have been sold already. HELLO! spoke to the brand's design team, who said: "We're delighted to let our customers know this sought after jacket is now back in stock. Though we are advising customers to get it quick as 2400 have already been bagged over the past two days."

SHOP: £50, River Island

Later this month, there will be another version dropping - in black. Everyone needs a black jacket, and we just know we are going to covet it. And we all know the rule ladies - if you love something, buy it in every colour….

Katie Impey of The Mum Life Styled styled it with a casual black tee

A denim jacket is a timeless item that will truly never go out of style.

READ: 8 Marks & Spencer coats that will get you excited for Autumn

It can be worn with absolutely anything - from jeans if you dare to go for the double-denim look, thrown over a tea dress, paired with a white shirt, or even layered up over knitwear if you go oversized.

Alex Serruys of Alex In Colour rocked the jacekt with a floral dress and Dior handbag

We can't get enough of the puff sleeves - not only are they totally on point right now, but they give the whole look a feminine twist. Excuse us, we're off to snap it up right now…

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.