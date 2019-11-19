HELLO! notice: information regarding modelling scam

It has come to our attention that a person posing as a freelance modelling agent has been using the HELLO! and hellomagazine.com name to trick people into sending personal details and photos over email. If you receive an email titled 'Modeling Job Offer You' or 'Wardrobe Stylist Job For You' or something similar offering work on a fashion shoot for the magazine or website please do not respond – it is a hoax.



Neither HELLO! or hellomagazine.com contact models directly via "freelance modelling agents" who search the internet for profiles. Names of senders of the emails - written with several spelling and grammar mistakes - that have come to our attention have included Beck Sand and Thomas Miller.



Please do not send any personal details to these or any other person claiming to be a "freelance modelling agent working under HELLO! Magazine". Please contact us if you receive any emails of this nature.