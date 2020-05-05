7 Colourful fashion must-haves from Hobbs that will lift your spirits In partnership with Hobbs

When it comes to spring and summer dressing, why not add a splash of colour to your wardrobe? From pastel pinks to bold, bright hues, we believe that the secret to feeling happier and more confident lies in the colours that you wear. And our edit of the most colourful pieces from Hobbs certainly has summer in its sight – see which pieces to add to your wish list, below.

1. A mood-boosting coat

We’ve just found your favourite new spring coat – and it’s bubblegum pink. This immaculately tailored piece is perfect for the modern woman. Ideal for both work and the weekends, you’ll get plenty of wear out of this statement number. We love.

Camellia coat, £219, Hobbs

2. A dreamy green dress

Ooze elegance and sophistication with this jewel green dress from Hobbs. The flattering midi length is perfect for almost any occasion – and best of all, this dress features a clever detachable tie belt which you can wear around your waist or neck as a scarf. Smart, we know!

Deanna dress, £189, Hobbs

3. Statement tailored trousers

Add these bright and airy pink linen trousers to your spring/summer wardrobe before they sell out. The slim leg silhouette and side slip pockets boast both practicality and comfort. We’ll be pairing ours with a tucked-in plain white tee. Ooh la la!

Linen trent trousers, £119, Hobbs

4. An off-the-shoulder number

Hello, bardot dress! We love how happy this dress makes us feel, and we adore the cobalt ikat roses contrasted against the green fabric. Can’t you just envision yourself wearing this cuffed sleeve dress at a garden BBQ? We know we can.

Miriam bardot dress, £199, Hobbs

5. A vibrant shirt dress

Make an impact in this ‘70s inspired shirt dress that’s crafted from luscious satin. Featuring a happy-go-lucky sunshine yellow colour and flirty floral print, we think we’ve found the ultimate bold summer dress. You can thank us later.

Rosalind dress, £199, Hobbs

6. A pretty in pink ensemble

Cut to a contemporary shift silhouette with a high fashion rolled neckline, this gorgeous dress has us swooning. The glorious pink hue will have heads turning, and it’ll certainly brighten up your SS20 wardrobe. Pair with sandals for the day, or strappy heels for the evening.

Linen petra dress, £119, Hobbs

7. A pastel pixie tee

A staple in every woman’s wardrobe is a classic cut t-shirt – and for summer, make sure your one is pastel green. Wear this super-soft cotton tee with jeans for a casual look, tucked into a maxi skirt or underneath a jumpsuit. The styling options are truly endless.

Pixie tee, £25, Hobbs

Shop these colourful pieces and more at Hobbs.