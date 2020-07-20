Best face masks with filters for increased protection against coronavirus Choosing a face covering with a filter will give you peace of mind - we've rounded up the best

As of 24 July, face-covering will be mandatory in shops as well as on public transport in England. You probably know by now that wearing a regular cloth face mask protects others from the spread of coronavirus, but what can you do to protect yourself? Well, there is one easy thing you can do - choosing a mask with a filter adds an extra layer of protection for the wearer.

The current government advice states that medical-grade masks should continue to be reserved for those who need them to protect against risks in their workplace, such as health and care workers, and those in industrial settings, like those exposed to dust hazards. N95 masks fall under this category and you really don’t need one unless you are coming into regular close contact with people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19

How often should I change my face mask filter?

But there are several great reusable, washable non-medical face coverings on the market that come with removable filters. You should replace the filter regularly – ideally after each use – and wash your mask daily, waiting until it is completely dry before you put it on again.

There are different types of filters, ranging from simple pieces of cloth to carbon filters – and for them to work effectively, the mask should fit snugly to your face, with no gaps where air can escape.

A word of caution, however. If you do invest in a mask with filter, do remember that wearing one does not replace the need for social distancing and frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Read on for the best selection of masks with filters that you can buy online today.

Which are the best masks with filters you can buy online in the UK?

Reusable cloth mask with filter, £12, Casetify

Casetify's washable face mask is available in four colours. They have a nice snug fit and are made of five layers (WHO advice states masks should have at least three) including space for a filter. They come with two PM 2.5 carbon filters.

What is a PM 2.5 carbon filter?

PM stands for particulate matter - i.e. air pollution and – and PM2.5 is the size of common carbon particulates. So a PM2.5 filter will stop these minuscule particles from getting through. Every purchase of a Casetify mask also includes the cost of donating a medical-grade mask to frontline health workers

Vistaprint advanced protection mask, £17, Vistaprint

Vistaprint masks feature nose wire and adjustable straps, which ensures a snug fit to the face. They have an inner layer of cotton and a pocket for a filter, which is sold separately in packs. There are children’s sizes available too.

Linen cotton mask with filter pocket, £20, Wolf & Badger

Wolf & Badger’s offering is a four-layer face mask with a pocket to add your own filter (not included) The nose wire and adjustable straps mean you can get a great fit. This is a seriously comfy mask thanks to the inner layer of 100% delicate cotton.

Home Muddy Boots face mask with filter, £10.50, Etsy

This pretty face mask is an Etsy bestseller. It features two sewn-in filters and a 100% cotton case on the front and back. It’s fully washable and reusable and also comes in kids' sizes.

Animal print face mask with filter, £15.99, Prezzybox

If you’re looking for something a bit wilder that gives you extra protection at the same time, Prezzybox does a range of masks with filters in eye-catching animal prints. These CE certified masks come with a filter pocket and two filters.

Replacement face mask filters

Replacement PM2.5 Filters, £7.99 Amazon

Experts – including John Hopkins Medicine – recommend you clean your face mask and use a new filter after each wearing. You can buy replacement PM2.5 carbon filters in packs of 10 from Amazon. Vitrue Code’s filters are one of the shopping portal’s top-rated.

