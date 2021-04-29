Kim Kardashian’s new dreamy SKIMS PJs collection is all you’ll want to sleep in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Now that lockdown restrictions are easing around the world we’re ready to get back out and explore, but when we’re resting, we want to do it in something really cozy.

Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS drop solves that issue. The brand’s new PJ Sleep dropped today on SKIMS.com and it’s a collection of ultra-cozy styles created with a super soft fabric that SKIMS claims is “better than cashmere”.

Kim Kardashian multitasked in the SKIMS PJ Sleep shirt and pants

There are seven new styles: The PJ sleep bralette, Henley dress, robe, tank, short, pant, and sleep shirt, and you can get them in four colorways - sedona, desert, deep sea, and onyx.

The styles are available in sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types per usual, and they’re already going fast. Some of the colorway/style combos sold out not long after the collection launched, so don’t wait if you see something you want.

The collection also makes for great gifts, so it's just in time for Mother’s Day too.

We loved the collection and tracked down our favorite styles on SKIMS. You can also shop more SKIMS loungewear and undergarment collections at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.

SKIMS PJ Sleep Sleep Shirt, $58, SKIMS

SKIMS PJ Sleep Pant, $68, SKIMS

SKIMS PJ Sleep Henley Dress, $68, SKIMS

SKIMS PJ Sleep Bralette, $36, SKIMS

SKIMS PJ Sleep Short, $48, SKIMS

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared photos of herself wearing the collection, including one snap that showed her doing some major multitasking - walking on a treadmill in the PJ sleep shirt and pants, with a newspaper and a puppy in her arms, and a cell phone at her ear.

In other snaps, Kim lounges on the bed in the Henley dress - and it looks so comfortable.

Kim lounges in the SKIMS PJ Sleep Henley dress

The brand’s PJ Sleep collection launch comes on the heels of the drop of its updated Summer Mesh collection last week. It's filled with pieces that have soft and stretchy, sheer mesh layers that contour every curve.

The undergarments are lightweight, breathable, and perfect for warmer weather.

Kim kicks back in the cozy SKIMS PJ Sleep robe

SKIMS first launched its Summer Mesh collection last May, and this time it's back in nine styles: the triangle bralette, brief, thong, high neck tank dress, scoop bralette, mock neck bodysuit, short, t-shirt, and a mesh hoodie.

It’s also available in sizes XXS-4X, and there are five colorways to choose from: the brand’s staple Sienna, Bone, Jasper, Onyx, and a hue never seen before - the new latte swirl.

