Anthropologie’s Like Mother, Like Daughter collection is perfect for Mother’s Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Much like Katherine Schwarzenegger and Serena Williams, we’re a little obsessed with mommy-and-me ensembles.

SHOP: 12 incredible fashion and beauty Mother’s Day Gifts for moms from black-owned businesses

So, when we spotted Anthropologie’s new adorable Like Mother, Like Daughter collection we couldn’t help but swoon.

Anthropologie's Like Mother, Like Daughter collection is so cute you'll want every piece in it

The limited-edition line is perfect for Mother’s Day and spring with its stylish matching ensembles for moms and their minis, and it comes in petite and plus sizes too.

Now that temps are getting warmer and we’re spending more time outside, it’s a great time to scoop up these sets before they’re gone.

SHOP: Reese Witherspoon says this luxe facial oil is the BEST Mother’s Day gift

SHOP: This secret Amazon Mother’s Day sale will blow your mind

One of our favorites in the collection is the colorful SIKA geometric Maxi dress. It’s a stunning printed dress that works well for springtime special occasions and family photo opps, and has a figure-flattering silhouette that cinches slightly at the waist and flares out.

The sleeveless dress was handcrafted by artisans in Ghana, and the designer, Phyllis Taylor, makes sure every piece she creates makes the person who wears it feel strengthened, empowered, and inspired.

The matching kids’ design is so cute too and comes complete with a ruffled sleeve.

SIKA Geometric Maxi Dress, $298, Anthropologie

SIKA Geometric Kids Dress, $198, Anthropologie

We're also obsessed with the patterned Petra embroidered tunic dress. It's handmade in Greece and is the relaxed, but still stylish look that spring picnic dreams are made of.

We love it in the trendy neon lime hue (a color that Serena and Beyoncé have both rocked recently), but it also comes in five other dreamy colorways too: blue, pink, red/white, lilac, and orange.

The kid's version of the look only comes in lime - and it’s a matching top and set version of the look. The short-sleeved top comes with ruffles at the sleeve and the pants have a relaxed fit.

Petra Embroidered Tunic Dress, $239 - $297, Anthropologie

Petra Embroidered Kids Top, $99, Anthropologie

Petra Embroidered Kids Pants, $125.40, Anthropologie

You can’t go wrong with any of the matching looks (we love the Tallulah Eyelet Mini dress and matching eyelet mini dress for kids too), and there are also a variety of accessories to choose from in the collection, like the Mama Bear and Baby Bear necklace.

You can wear the combos this Sunday or all summer and spring long. Shop the entire collection here.

p>Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.