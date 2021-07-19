﻿
john lewis handbag sale 2021 best deals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

John Lewis has a huge designer bag sale on right now - and it includes Kate Middleton’s go-to tote

John Lewis is offering up to 80% off on handbags, and yes, some of Duchess Kate’s designer favourites are in the sale

Karen Silas

With everyone celebrating Freedom Day there’s no better time to go outside in style - and carrying a brand new handbag. John Lewis to the rescue! The retailer is offering up to 80% off on handbags, from its eponymous brand to luxury labels, including Kate Middleton royal favourites like Mulberry.

RELATED: This John Lewis dress is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes

Not only did we spot some great deals on Kate's go-to handbag brands (we see you, LK Bennett!) but there's a fabulous bag for everyone whether you’re a fan of Coach, Kate Spade or Michael Kors.

One piece we have feeling may sell out is the Duchess of Cambridge's trusty foldable tote - the Le Pliage by Longchamp. So we recommend you shop quick!

Interested in even more bags? Browse the full John Lewis handbag sale, or check out our edit of the best deals and bestsellers on totes, clutches and everything in between in the sale right now.

 

Shop the John Lewis handbag sale

john lewis handbag sale kate middleton longchamp tote

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Top Handle Bag, was £90 now £72, John Lewis

SHOP NOW


john lewis handbag sale coach bags

Coach Dalton 31 Leather Shoulder Bag, was £395 now £158, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

john lewis handbag sale mulberry kate middleton

Mulberry Belted Bayswater Satchel, was £895 now £626, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Kate Middleton surprises at Wimbledon in retro polka dots & a new Mulberry bag

john lewis and partners sale handbags

John Lewis & Partners Leather Cross Body Bag, was £59 now £29.50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

john lewis sale handbags michael kors 2021

MICHAEL Michael Kors ‘Susan’ Leather Bag, was £330 now £198, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 


john lewis handbag sale kate spade shopping bag

kate spade new york Wonder Wander Shopping Tote Bag, was £17.50 now £8.75, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 


john lewis handbag sale best sellers white tote

Kin Slouch Hobo Bag, was £59 now £29.50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

john lewis handbag sale kate middleton dora clutch

LK Bennett Dora Clutch With Chain Strap, was £125 now £75, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite handbags are in the summer sales

 

john lewis handbag sale rope handle tote

John Lewis & Partners Cotton Rope Handles Tote Bag, was £49 now £14.50, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

john lewis handbags mulberry briefcase

Mulberry City Heavy Grain Leather Briefcase, was £950 now £665, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about john lewis

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.