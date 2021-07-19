John Lewis has a huge designer bag sale on right now - and it includes Kate Middleton’s go-to tote

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With everyone celebrating Freedom Day there’s no better time to go outside in style - and carrying a brand new handbag. John Lewis to the rescue! The retailer is offering up to 80% off on handbags, from its eponymous brand to luxury labels, including Kate Middleton royal favourites like Mulberry.

RELATED: This John Lewis dress is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes

Not only did we spot some great deals on Kate's go-to handbag brands (we see you, LK Bennett!) but there's a fabulous bag for everyone whether you’re a fan of Coach, Kate Spade or Michael Kors.

One piece we have feeling may sell out is the Duchess of Cambridge's trusty foldable tote - the Le Pliage by Longchamp. So we recommend you shop quick!

Interested in even more bags? Browse the full John Lewis handbag sale, or check out our edit of the best deals and bestsellers on totes, clutches and everything in between in the sale right now.

Shop the John Lewis handbag sale

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Top Handle Bag, was £90 now £72, John Lewis





Coach Dalton 31 Leather Shoulder Bag, was £395 now £158, John Lewis

Mulberry Belted Bayswater Satchel, was £895 now £626, John Lewis

RELATED: Kate Middleton surprises at Wimbledon in retro polka dots & a new Mulberry bag

John Lewis & Partners Leather Cross Body Bag, was £59 now £29.50, John Lewis

MICHAEL Michael Kors ‘Susan’ Leather Bag, was £330 now £198, John Lewis





kate spade new york Wonder Wander Shopping Tote Bag, was £17.50 now £8.75, John Lewis





Kin Slouch Hobo Bag, was £59 now £29.50, John Lewis

LK Bennett Dora Clutch With Chain Strap, was £125 now £75, John Lewis

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite handbags are in the summer sales

John Lewis & Partners Cotton Rope Handles Tote Bag, was £49 now £14.50, John Lewis

Mulberry City Heavy Grain Leather Briefcase, was £950 now £665, John Lewis

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.