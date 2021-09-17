Sophie Wessex wows in waist-cinching dress and curls to receive special honour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was honoured for her service to St John Ambulance in a special ceremony on Thursday. The 56-year-old royal was presented with a Bar to the Service Medal to celebrate 15 years working with the organisation.

Prince Edward's wife, who is Grand President of St John Ambulance, was pictured with the Prior of England of the Order of St John and Chair of St John Ambulance, Lionel Jarvis, as she proudly held her medal aloft.

Sophie Wessex calls for open conversation about women's health

Sophie looked elegant in a gorgeous ME+EM polka dot dress, which she previously wore to Wimbledon. The floaty white number featured button down detailing and a fabric belt cinching it in at the waist.

She styled her blonde hair in tight, bouncy curls, making a departure from her usual straight locks, and opted for pretty, natural makeup.

Yesterday our Prior and Chair of @StJohnAmbulance, @lionel_jarvis2, and Chief President called upon The Countess of Wessex, our Grand President, to update her on our lifesaving work, and to present the Countess with a Bar to the Service Medal for 15 years of service to St John. pic.twitter.com/VHpulz1OvH — St John England (@StJohnEngland) September 16, 2021

The news was revealed on Twitter, with the official St John Ambulance account sharing: "Yesterday our Prior and Chair of @StJohnAmbulance @lionel_jarvis and Chief President called upon The Countess of Wessex, our Grand President, to update her on our lifesaving work, and to present the Countess with a Bar to the Service Medal for 15 years of service to St John.

"Afterwards, the Countess viewed her portrait photograph taken in early 2020 wearing the robes of a Dame of the Order of St John, and signed a copy to be displayed in St John's Gate. (Portrait Camera with flash: Julian Calder. Other Camera with flash: Michael Hall)".

The Countess of Wessex received the Bar to the Service Medal

Sophie's stunning ME+EM dress is still in stock in most sizes. Boasting a modest neckline, drop waist and maxi, flared skirt, the floaty number is the perfect transitional piece as the colder months approach.

Earlier this week, Sophie paid a visit to Orbis UK, a blindness prevention charity in order to launch their Surgical Fund Appeal.

The Countess of Wessex is a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and has previously travelled with the charity to India and Bangladesh.

She looked gorgeous in a blue dress and while we couldn't find the exact brand, we did track down a similar style at Monsoon for just £60 – bargain!

