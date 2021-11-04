It's already Black Friday at Macy's! The 12 best early deals you can shop NOW

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you’re already lining up those big ticket items, wish list wants and holiday gifts that you’re going to shop on Black Friday, Macy’s new discounts mean you don’t have to wait until November 26.

The retailer has kicked off shopping season with an early Black Friday sale, slashing prices on over 24,000 items, from women’s fashion to bed and bath.

So whether you're looking for a trendy puffer coat, toys for the kids or a gift for a loved one, check out all of Macy's Early Access Black Friday sale or take a peek at our edit of some of the best deals.

But hurry! The sale ends on November 7.

Macy's Early Black Friday sale: The best deals

Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set were $59.50 now $29.75, Macy's

Charter Club's popular flannel PJs are on sale for 50% off - they come in seven different prints including holiday themes.

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer, was $64.99 now $24.99, Macy's

Who doesn’t need an air fryer? Among the home deals at Macy's is this 2-quart air fryer for less than $25.

Charter Club Packable Down Puffer Coat, more colors, was $125 now $44.99, Macy's

Shop the Macy's Early Black Friday deals in Women's Fashion, like this on-trend puffer coat for more than 64% off. It comes in 10 different colors...

Reversible Velvet/Sherpa Comforter Set, was from $140-$180 now $41.99-$53.99, Macy's

Among the best bed and bath deals at Macy's is this cozy Premier Comfort velvet and sherpa comforter set, that comes in 13 different colors in sizes from twin to king. It's 70% off!

Melissa and Doug Magnetic Tabletop Easel, $43.29 now $19.99, Macy's

Shop Macy's Toys R Us deals for up to 50% off, like this Melissa and Doug easel for just $19.99.

Bali Double Support Wireless Bra, was $40 now $19.99, Macy's

If you're looking to stock up on bras, underwear or lingerie at Macy's - there are so many deals to choose from, like this Bali bra for 50% off.

Black Sapphire Earrings, were $1,000 now $182.70, Macy's

It’s hard to find better jewelry deals than the ones at Macy’s with discounts at up to 80% off - like this set of earrings with 5-1/2 ct black sapphires set in sterling silver, reduced from $1,000 to just $182.70. Perfect for every holiday outfit.

First Impressions 4-Pack Holiday Bodysuit Set $28 now $11.20, Macy's

Early deals on must-haves for kids and babies include this pack of cute holiday-themed baby bodysuits for winter.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Suit Separates, were $125-$450 now $69.99-$80, Macy's

The Macy's Early Black Friday deals for men include this amazing bargain - Lauren Ralph Lauren separates, from jackets to pants, for up to 82% off.

INC International Concepts Leather Boots, more colors, were $179.50 now $89.75, Macy's

Winter footwear is a must and there are some seriously irresistible deals on shoes at Macy's. Shop classic pieces like these leather riding boots (that also come in a wide-calf version) for 50% off.

iTouch Kids PlayZoom Touchscreen Smart Watch, was $75 now $29.99, Macy's

This kids' smart watch comes in either Superman or Batman, and you can also choose from the full range, which have themes like unicorns, airplanes, glitter or sports.

Patricia Nash Leather Crossbody, was $199 now $99.50, Macy's

Raise your hand if you think one can never have too many handbags. Macy's deals on purses, totes, and backpacks includes this stylish crossbody for 50% off.

