9 Coach bags on sale for more than 70% off - and it's not even Black Friday yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday is almost here and we've found one sale that combines two things we love: Coach bags and a 70% discount. And it's not even Black Friday yet!

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale

If you've been thinking about adding a Coach bag to your wardrobe, now's the time. Coach Outlet is having a massive flash sale, offering not just discounts of up to 70%, but also an EXTRA 25% OFF already reduced prices!

That means you can score a chic purse or tote (or maybe even two) in leather or Coach's Signature logo canvas without putting a major dent in your bank account before the holidays.

Marlie Top Handle Satchel, Value Price $350, Black Friday Price $78.75, Coach Outlet

There are a lot of styles on sale - including the Hutton bag beloved by Jennifer Lopez and on-trend quilted purses - so we've done the hard work of finding the best deals to get you started.

Anna Crossbody, also in light blue, Value Price $228, Black Friday price $51.30, Coach Outlet

We've created a stylish edit of bags that are over 70% off with the Black Friday discount, plus we couldn't resist tracking down Coach Reserve bags at over 50% off that we love, too.

Ellen Crossbody, Value Price $328, Black Friday Price $73.80, Coach Outlet

Ready to bag a bargain? Shop the full Black Friday Flash sale, or keep scrolling to see some more of our faves...

Coach Outlet bag sale: Best deals at over 70% off

Lillie Carryall, more colors, Value Price $428, Black Friday Price $96.30, Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody Signature Leather, Value Price $398, Black Friday Price $89.55, Coach Outlet

Kenley Backpack In Signature Canvas, Value Price $428, Black Friday Price $96.30, Coach Outlet

Mini Avenue Carryall, Value Price $328, Black Friday price $73.80, Coach Outlet

Ellie File Bag, more colors, Value Price $350 Black Friday Price $78.75, Coach Outlet

Everly Shoulder Bag, Value Price $398, Black Friday Price $89.55, Coach Outlet

Coach Reserve bags for over 50% off

A handful of Coach Reserve bags, limited supply stock directly from the retail stores, which rarely get a discount, are also in the sale!

Here are a few of our favorites...

Charlie Carryall In Signature Canvas, was $350 Black Friday Price $131.25, Coach Outlet

Beat Shoulder Bag 18 In Signature Canvas, was $450 Black Friday Price $168.75, Coach Outlet

Dreamer Shoulder Bag, was $495 Black Friday Price $185.62, Coach Outlet

Hutton Shoulder Bag With Patchwork, was $495 Black Friday Price $185.63, Coach Outlet

MORE BLACK FRIDAY 2021 SALES:

10 of the most popular deals in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

It's already Black Friday at Macy's! The 12 best early deals you can shop NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.