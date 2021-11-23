Nordstrom, Sephora & more Black Friday sales: 40 top deals and discounts to shop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Yes, the Black Friday sales are FINALLY here! If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days, getting ready to grab the best deals in the US on everything from stylish looks for your wardrobe to holiday gifts, home buys, and makeup.

RELATED: 9 Coach bags on sale for more than 70% off this Black Friday

And it's not just big department stores like Nordstrom or Macy's, or beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty that are pulling out all the stops to give you some of the lowest prices of the year.

Our fave brands like Fenty, Gymshark, and Coach are also rolling out some serious discounts that we can't resist - and we know you won't be able to either.

BLACK FRIDAY, ROYAL STYLE EDITION:

Meghan Markle's meaningful jewelry is on sale for up to 40% off

Kate Middleton would love these 12 floral dresses in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

Duchess Kate's favorite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale

Shop Black Friday sales in the US

To help you find everything on your Black Friday wish list, we've put together the ultimate A to Z list of the best deals to shop, from Amazon to Zappos. So keep scrolling to check out the best Black Friday sales of 2021 - ready, set, shop!

NORDSTROM

All you need for him, her, kids, home, and beauty for up to 50% off for Black Friday.

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE

SEPHORA

Download the Sephora app to get a sneak peek at the Black Friday sale - or shop the Cyber Week sale now with beauty buys at up to 60% off – and get free shipping on all orders with the code: FREESHIP

MACY'S

At Macy's you'll find discounts on everything from fashion to homeware, and there's an additional discount of up to 20% off on selected items with the offer code: BLKFRI.

RELATED: 12 best early deals you can shop in the Macy's Black Friday Sale

ULTA BEAUTY

Through November 27, get BIG discounts on your beauty faves - for example, 50% off picks from brands like Tarte, Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills, or grab a select mascara from Benefit, Tarte and more reduced to $10 from $21-28! Plus, you'll get a free eight-piece gift with any $60 purchase.

SHOP ULTA NOW

SAKS

At Saks you'll find designer deals on everything from top fashion labels to luxury fragrances...

FENTY BEAUTY

We love Rihanna's beauty line! Get up to 75% off selected items for Black Friday, plus get a five-piece gift with orders over $100 while supplies last.

SHOP FENTY BEAUTY NOW

NIKE

Get up to 50% off your fave Nike looks plus an extra 20% off selected styles with the code: BLACKFRIDAY.

COACH OUTLET

You won't want to miss the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale with up to 70% off PLUS an extra 25% off at checkout for a limited time.

SHOP COACH OUTLET NOW

Top US Black Friday sales from A to Z

There are so many great deals out there for Black Friday - keep scrolling for more top sales and offer codes...

AMAZON

Save across a host of categories from vacuums to laptops with Amazon's Black Friday deals.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Shop the current clearance sale for up to 50% off or sign in or sign up to the Anthro Perks loyalty program for a preview of the Black Friday Sale with favorites up to 30% off.

ASOS

Feeling lucky? Win up to 50% off everything with the offer code: CHANCE.

ATHLETA

Give your workout and loungewear a boost – save up to 60% off staples and must-haves.

BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic is offering 30% off your purchase with the code: BRTHIRTY.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale has all you need for a comfy home, from $59 Instant Pots to comforter sets starting from $39. Plus new subscribers can get 25% off their entire purchase.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

At Bloomingdale's Presidents Day sale, take 25% off on items labeled TAKE 25% OFF, no discount code needed. The offer is valid online and in-store November 23-28, 2021.

CALZEDONIA

Stock up on leggings, bejeweled socks, and sexy patterned stockings for party season at this hosiery brand loved by celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts.

COACH

Jennifer Lopez's favorite handbag brand has up to 50% off across bags, accessories, ready-to-wear and shoes, plus 25% off selected pieces with the code: THANKS25.

DSW

Anyone else love a great pair of new shoes for winter? At DSW you'll find select UGGS starting from $99 or get 25% off Nike with the discount code: SWOOSH.

eBAY

Attention eBay fans! There are a ton of sales on eBay, from the Brand Outlet with labels like Burberry at up to 70% off, or new or refurbished Dyson products at up to 50% off.

EVERLANE

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite Everlane's Black Friday sale starts on Wednesday when the ethical brand will also start donating $15 to Rodale Institute for every order placed - sign up for early access...

GAP

Get 40% off everything (some exclusions apply), or 50% off Really Big Deals from just $10.

GYMSHARK

Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, and Vanessa Hudgens love Gymshark athleisure (like those famous butt-sculpting leggings). Get up to 70% off for Black Friday.

H&M

If you like H&M you'll LOVE the brand's pre-Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off 'holiday delights' - fabulous fashion for women, men, kids and baby.

SHOP H&M SALE

KATE SPADE

A favorite of Kate and Pippa Middleton, Kate Spade is offering some royally tempting deals. Get up to 50% off with the code: BFPREVIEW.

LEVI'S

Get 40% off sitewide in the Levi's Black Friday sale, and - get this - an EXTRA 50% off selected sale styles, online only.

LOFT

Loft has 40% off full-price styles PLUS an extra 10% off with the offer code: INDULGE.

LOOKFANTASTIC

Save up to 50% off on beauty favorites, and get a complimentary Bioeffect EGF serum worth $35 when you spend $90+.

NET-A-PORTER

Get clothing, shoes, and accessories from your favorite designers for up to 50% off: Chloé, Balmain, The Row and more.

NINE WEST

If you're looking for some trendy footwear, check out Nine West, where you'll get 50% off sitewide...

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack's 'Rack Friday' sale means you'll get savings up to 75% off on top brands in fashion, beauty and more, with new deals unveiled daily.

OLD NAVY

Get 35% off your purchase, discount automatically applied at checkout, through November 24.

OVERSTOCK

Overstock has 70% off 1,000s of items from furniture to holiday decor.

SAKS OFF 5TH

Get up to a whopping 80% off on designer fashion buys with the offer code: BFSTEALS.

SHOPBOP

Shopbop's cool and trendy winter fashion is on sale for up to 50% off for Black Friday.

SKINSTORE

If you're looking for cutting-edge skincare brands and tools, get up to 50% off at Skinstore, plus 25% off and a special gift of PCA Skin Resveratrol Restorative Complex (worth $38) with a purchase of $150 or more when you use the code: BLACK.

TJ MAXX

Save up to 70% on top brands in the TJ Maxx clearance sale this Black Friday, plus free shipping on orders over $89 with the code: FREESHIP89.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

For anyone who wants cool buys for their wardrobe, look no further than Urban Outfitters where you'll get big discounts on big trends from slip dresses to bucket hats.

WALMART

What would Black Friday be without some major Walmart deals, on everything from TVs to toys.

WAYFAIR

Save up to 80% on all of your home needs, from mattresses to appliances, bedding and bath in the Wayfair Black Friday sale.

SHOP WAYFAIR SALE

ZAPPOS

Need a wardrobe re-vamp? Footwear, clothing, and bags from brands like Free People, Kate Middleton fave Sorel and Crocs are all on sale up to 50% off.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.