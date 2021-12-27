The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is ON: 10 best deals to shop now for up to 50% off

Karen Silas
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale 2021, ending January 2, offers up to 50% off on everything from men’s, kids’ & women’s fashion & designer accessories to homeware & more, Clinique to LeCreuset
With the New Year just days away, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale for winter 2021 has finally kicked off, with up to 50% off across the site!
Let's face it, this is great news for those of us who have some better-late-than-never holiday gifts to shop, or want to treat ourselves with something we REALLY wanted under the tree… but didn’t get. *sad face*
There are also major savings on home and kitchen buys if you’re planning to zhoosh up your living space to get 2022 started in style, great deals for him and the kids, too.
And if you shop quickly you can even get that sparkly jewelry you want for New Year's Eve delivered straight to your doorstep.
To help you find the best deals, we’ve put together this edit of our favorite buys - but shop fast, because the sale ends on January 2!
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Women's Fashion
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, more colors, was $119 now $59.90
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Jewelry
Set of 6 Moonstone Earrings, was $59 now $19.97
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Shoes
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker, was $70 now $42
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Beauty deals
CLINIQUE Double the Delicious Set ($233 value), was $69.50 now $48.65
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Handbags & Wallets
TORY BURCH Kira Patchwork Camera Bag, was $428 now $299.60
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Baby & kids
Baby Hooded Bunting, was $45 now $27
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Kitchen buys
LE CREUSET 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Pan with Lid, was $300 now $180
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Men's Fashion & Grooming
ZELLA Performance T-shirt, was $20 now $13.40
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Designer
MOSCHINO Painted Teddy Bear Silk Twill Scarf, was $220 now $132
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Home deals
CHOPVALUE 9-Piece Wall Décor Set, was $150 now $60
