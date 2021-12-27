The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is ON: 10 best deals to shop now for up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the New Year just days away, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale for winter 2021 has finally kicked off, with up to 50% off across the site!

RELATED: Loved Meghan Markle's $3,790 earrings? Nordstrom has a lookalike pair for just $35

Let's face it, this is great news for those of us who have some better-late-than-never holiday gifts to shop, or want to treat ourselves with something we REALLY wanted under the tree… but didn’t get. *sad face*

There are also major savings on home and kitchen buys if you’re planning to zhoosh up your living space to get 2022 started in style, great deals for him and the kids, too.

And if you shop quickly you can even get that sparkly jewelry you want for New Year's Eve delivered straight to your doorstep.

To help you find the best deals, we’ve put together this edit of our favorite buys - but shop fast, because the sale ends on January 2!

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Women's Fashion

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, more colors, was $119 now $59.90

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Jewelry

Set of 6 Moonstone Earrings, was $59 now $19.97

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Shoes

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker, was $70 now $42

MORE: Remember Michelle Obama's sparkly star sneakers? We've found the best $34 dupe

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Beauty deals

CLINIQUE Double the Delicious Set ($233 value), was $69.50 now $48.65

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Handbags & Wallets

TORY BURCH Kira Patchwork Camera Bag, was $428 now $299.60

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge sale

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Baby & kids

Baby Hooded Bunting, was $45 now $27

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Kitchen buys

LE CREUSET 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Pan with Lid, was $300 now $180

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Men's Fashion & Grooming

ZELLA Performance T-shirt, was $20 now $13.40

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Designer

MOSCHINO Painted Teddy Bear Silk Twill Scarf, was $220 now $132

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Home deals

CHOPVALUE 9-Piece Wall Décor Set, was $150 now $60

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.