nordstrom half yearly sale winter 2021

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is ON: 10 best deals to shop now for up to 50% off

Get shopping to save up to 50% off on top brands until January 2...

With the New Year just days away, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale for winter 2021 has finally kicked off, with up to 50% off across the site!

Let's face it, this is great news for those of us who have some better-late-than-never holiday gifts to shop, or want to treat ourselves with something we REALLY wanted under the tree… but didn’t get. *sad face*

There are also major savings on home and kitchen buys if you’re planning to zhoosh up your living space to get 2022 started in style, great deals for him and the kids, too.

And if you shop quickly you can even get that sparkly jewelry you want for New Year's Eve delivered straight to your doorstep.

SHOP NORDSTROM'S HALF-YEARLY SALE NOW

To help you find the best deals, we’ve put together this edit of our favorite buys - but shop fast, because the sale ends on January 2!

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Women's Fashion

nordstrom half yearly sale 2021 cashmere deals

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, more colors, was $119 now $59.90

SHOP WOMEN'S SALE NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Jewelry  

nordstrom half yearly sale 2021 jewelry earrings set

Set of 6 Moonstone Earrings, was $59 now $19.97

SHOP SALE JEWELRY NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Shoes

nordstrom half yearly sale 2021 shoe deals footwear converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker,  was $70 now $42

SHOP SHOE SALE NOW

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Beauty deals

nordstrom half yearly sale 2021 beauty deals clinique

CLINIQUE Double the Delicious Set ($233 value), was $69.50 now $48.65

SHOP BEAUTY SALE NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Handbags & Wallets

nordstrom half yearly sale tory burch camera bag

TORY BURCH Kira Patchwork Camera Bag, was $428 now $299.60

SHOP SALE HANDBAGS & WALLETS NOW

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Baby & kids

nordstrom half yearly sale 2021 kids baby deals onesie

Baby Hooded Bunting, was $45 now $27

SHOP BABY & KIDS' SALE NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Kitchen buys

nordstrom half yearly sale le creuset kitchen deals

LE CREUSET 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Pan with Lid, was $300 now $180

SHOP KITCHEN SALE NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Men's Fashion & Grooming

nordstrom half yearly sale mens deals 2021 t shirt

ZELLA Performance T-shirt, was $20 now $13.40

SHOP MEN'S SALE NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Designer

nordstrom half yearly sale 2021 best deals designer moschino

MOSCHINO Painted Teddy Bear Silk Twill Scarfwas $220 now $132

SHOP DESIGNER SALE NOW

 

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Home deals

nordstrom half-yearly sale home deals decor discount

CHOPVALUE 9-Piece Wall Décor Set, was $150 now $60

SHOP HOME SALE NOW

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

