Kate Middleton's favorite tote is just $70 in Saks' big designer sale - yes, really

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no better time to shop for great investment pieces than in the winter sales, and the Saks designer sale, with up to 70% off on top labels - including Kate Middleton favorites Longchamp and DeMellier - is one of the most tempting around.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s mini handbag collection revealed

We've looked for all the best Saks designer bargains, including this royally-approved deal: Duchess Kate's Longchamp Le Pliage tote for just $70 - that's 50% off!

Kate has been a fan of the foldable bag for about ten years, but was last seen carrying the tote this past summer as she left a soccer match with her husband Prince William and son Prince George.

Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, was $140 NOW $70, Saks

RELATED: Kate Middleton fave Aspinal is having a HUGE winter handbag sale

The handy carryall was a contrast to the Mulberry Darley mini bag ($775) she had shown off earlier in the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted carrying the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag ($395 at Saks), and you can grab a similar chic Demellier purse in the Saks designer sale for almost 60% off.

DeMellier Mini Alexandria Bag, was $395 NOW $148.12, Saks

MORE: Is this DeMellier bag the cutest Duchess Kate has ever carried?

If you can’t resist a fabulous designer bag, here are more of our fave designer handbag deals in the Saks sale…

Tory Burch Kira Small Chevron Leather Camera Bag was $358 NOW $187.95, Saks

Coach Beat Leather saddle bag $450 NOW $315, Saks

Valentino Rockstud bag, was $1100 now $770, Saks

Brunello Cucinelli Leather Monili Trim shoulder bag, was $3,995 now $2,397, Saks

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.