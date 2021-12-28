﻿
kate middleton tote bag saks designer sale

Kate Middleton's favorite tote is just $70 in Saks' big designer sale - yes, really

Get up to 70% off on luxe bags from Longchamp, Demellier, Valentino and more

There's no better time to shop for great investment pieces than in the winter sales, and the Saks designer sale, with up to 70% off on top labels - including Kate Middleton favorites Longchamp and DeMellier - is one of the most tempting around.

We've looked for all the best Saks designer bargains, including this royally-approved deal:  Duchess Kate's  Longchamp Le Pliage tote for just $70 - that's 50% off!

Kate has been a fan of the foldable bag for about ten years, but was last seen carrying the tote this past summer as she left a soccer match with her husband Prince William and son Prince George.

kate middleton longchamp tote saks designer bag sale

Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, was $140 NOW $70, Saks

The handy carryall was a contrast to the Mulberry Darley mini bag ($775) she had shown off earlier in the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted carrying the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag ($395 at Saks), and you can grab a similar chic Demellier purse in the Saks designer sale for almost 60% off.

kate middleton saks designer sale demillier bag

DeMellier Mini Alexandria Bag, was $395 NOW $148.12, Saks

If you can’t resist a fabulous designer bag, here are more of our fave designer handbag deals in the Saks sale…

saks designer sale tory burch

Tory Burch Kira Small Chevron Leather Camera Bag was $358 NOW $187.95, Saks

saks designer bag sale coach

Coach Beat Leather saddle bag $450 NOW $315, Saks

coach designer bag sale valentino rockstud

Valentino Rockstud bag, was $1100 now $770, Saks

saks designer handbag sale brunello cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli Leather Monili Trim shoulder bag, was $3,995 now $2,397, Saks

