What to wear to a christening in 2022: Outfit ideas and inspiration for Christening guests

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Had an influx of Christening invitations, but nothing to wear? You’re not alone.

Christenings are most popular around the spring and summer months, although they can take place during other times of the year too.

While some may prefer to wear a dress, others may be looking for a smart casual co-ord, trouser and blazer combo, or skirt and blouse ensemble.

RELATED: Best mother of the bride dresses for a 2022 wedding

What do Christening guests wear?

The difference when shopping for a wedding guest outfit, or mother of the bride ensemble, to a christening tends to be the structure of the dresses.

‘What does that mean?’ we hear you ask. Christenings are still a formal occasion, like a wedding, but slightly more relaxed, so you can opt for soft silhouettes, more playful with colours and prints, and styles, although floaty midi and maxi dresses are most popular.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby's new £39.50 Marks & Spencer dress WILL sell out

Can you wear white or cream to a Christening?

Yes! The Duchess of Cambridge usually opts for a cream dress, which is tailored around the top, either featuring lapels or puff shoulder detail, but the bottom of the dress is a little shorter as her outfits have fallen to the knees, and been an A-line or looser cut for movement and comfort.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Best outfits to wear for a christening

M&S

M&S is our go-to shopping destination for simply everything. From food shop to homeware, fashion, footwear and so much more.

The high street retailer stocks not only M&S own brands, such as Autograph, but also other fashion labels, such as Phase Eight, Joules, Nobody’s Child and many more, so you are bound to find the perfect outfit for all occasions.

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, M&S

Daily Sleeper

Daily Sleeper is one of our favourite brands, especially when it comes to spring dressing.

Celebrities, including Millie Mackintosh, Leona Lewis and many other A-listers are fans of the label. While we love the pyjama-to-evening co-ord, we are chomping at the bit to find an event to wear the iconic Atlanta midi dress, which you can wear off the shoulder or with puff sleeve shoulder detail.

SLEEPER Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred linen midi dress, £245, Net-A-Porter

John Lewis & Partners

Similar to M&S, John Lewis stocks a variety of brands, from Whistles to Phase Eight, Alice Temperley, and many more.

Whether you are looking for a lightweight wrap dress, or formal design, perhaps a two piece suit, or casual jumpsuit, you are spoilt for choice.

John Lewis & Partners Hanky Hem Floral Print Dress, £49, John Lewis

Ted Baker

Ted Baker is a longstanding retailer shoppers often flock to when shopping for occasionwear.

What we love about Ted Baker is the brand does not shy away from flattering silhouettes, and feminine prints, patterns or detailing.

Ted Baker Leyona Floral Ruffle Maxi Dress, £295, John Lewis & Partners

Boden

Boden is a firm favourite retailer with the royal family - we are looking at you Kate Middleton.

For those wanting to take a leaf out of the duchess’ style book can do so as there are plenty of dresses, smart trousers, and co-ords, to wear for your next christening.

While Boden has stunning dresses, for those who want to dress a little bolder the Kitty Dress has your name on it, and is giving us major sixties vibes.

Kitty Midi Shirt Dress, £84, Boden

River Island

River Island is the shopping destination to go to for those shopping on a budget.

While they have stunning dresses for formal and casual occasions, they also stock co-ords, and one in particular we have our eyes on, is the Lilac Blazer and Trouser, which you can dress up or down, wear together or separately, depending on the event. We know you will get your cost per wear out of this purchase.

River Island blazer & trouser co-ord in lilac, £113, River Island

& Other Stories

& Other Stories is the sister brand to H&M and Arket, so for those looking for luxe looking and good quality fabrics, which are still affordable, look no further.

& Other Stories has chic going out dresses, trendy casual pieces, as well as statement designs, maxi creations, midi-length alternatives and mini styles, and that is before we get onto the style.

Navy Printed Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

H&M

H&M is another firm favourite of ours when it comes to shopping for affordable occasionwear.

The label has a environmentally friendly and sustainable collection, titled Conscious, as well as an impressive array of other garments to see you through every event in every season - what more could we want.

What we love about H&M is the pieces look classic, timeless and chic, without breaking the bank.

Pleated dress, £59.99, H&M

Mango

Mango is another popular high street store, which even Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk swear by.

Whether you are looking for a smart blazer to layer over a pair of tailored trousers for your next christening, or a dress, Mango has you covered.

Polka-dot ruffled dress, £69.99, Mango

Rixo

Let’s face it, we all lust after a Rixo dress, and only dream of owning a statement dress in our closets.

For those looking to blow the budget, and invest in a head-turning dress, then head straight to Rixo.

ABI MINI NAVY POLKA DOT, £295, Rixo

Warehouse

Warehouse has been a longstanding fashion house for many years, which has trendy pieces to suit every shopper.

What we love is there is currently a sale on, and with hundreds of chic items reduced, this is the perfect time to snap up a bargain, and maybe overhaul your wardrobe.

Cotton Poplin V Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £57.85, Warehouse

ASOS

ASOS is the leading affordable online retailer, and often the first place we head to when an invitation comes through to find a suitable outfit.

While there are hundreds of dresses to choose from, you can also shop blazers, co-ord sets, trouser suits, skirts and a nice top combos, and so much more.

4th & Reckless blazer co ord, £35, ASOS

Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child is an eco-conscious label This Morning host Holly Willoughby often relies on when hosting the ITV daytime show.

The brand not only supports a good cause, but it also creates stylish designs, which are wardrobes are screaming out for.

Felicia Midi Dress, £49, Nobody’s Child

Never Fully Dressed

Never Fully Dressed caters to every shopper's needs. Whether you are on the hunt for a dress, skirt, co-ord set, or accessories, it is your go-to.

What we love about Never Fully Dressed is most of the dresses can be styled multiple ways, which is great value for money, and ideal for those who may just wear one outfit once and never again.

We couldn’t pick just one of our favourite dresses from the retailer, as we love them all, so instead we are eyeballing the Check Blazer and Trouser co-ord, which you can wear to all events, and even to the office after the christening.

Check Tie Blazer, £99, and Trouser Co-Ord, £99, Never Fully Dressed

Pretty Lavish

Pretty Lavish often goes under the radar, but it is a popular brand to shop for those wanting chic and feminine designs, with an affordable price tag.

Not only can you shop online at Pretty Lavish, but also other stockists, including Selfridges. You go Pretty Lavish.

Pretty Lavish Ashton abstract-pattern tiered midi dress, £72, Selfridges

Oasis

Oasis is a longstanding fashion retailer, which has stood the test of time. But it is no surprise as they have a wide range of garments; from trousers, and jeans, to skirts, dresses, jumpsuits and co-ords.

We dare you not to find something you love online - it’s impossible.

Ivory Floral Print Scallop Bardot Jumpsuit, £71.20 (Was £89), Oasis

Sister Jane

Sister Jane is famed for it's signature puff sleeve, or puff ball dresses, whether they are midi or mini.

For those wanting something feminine, and flattering, but also comfortable, and uber chic, Sister Jane is your go-to.

The label is also stocked on Zalando, Selfridges, as well as ASOS, so if you are on the hunt for a specific Sister Jane dress, you have plenty of stockists to shop.

Sister Jane Barn Heart Mini Dress, £95, ASOS

Aspiga

Aspiga may not be one of the first shopping destinations that come to mind when shopping for an event, wedding or christening, but it should be.

With a variety of stylish and on-trend pieces, you are guaranteed to look the part for all upcoming events in your diary this year - and every year to come.

Nancy Puff Sleeve Shirred Midi Dress, £126, Aspiga

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.