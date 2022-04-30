Elizabeth Hurley stuns as she revisits sultry outfits The actress revisited her best looks from The Royals

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the queens of Instagram, always thrilling her fans on the social media platform with her gorgeous looks.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley's most memorable bikinis revisited

And on Saturday, she wowed her fans with several of her best looks from the hit show The Royals, as she marked its arrival on streaming giant Netflix. The first outfit certainly grabbed the attention, as the actress posed in a silky white piece of see-through lingerie. The gorgeous sheer number was right up Elizabeth's alley, but she had many other sultry looks, including several low-slung tops.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging golden gown

One of her other stunning outfits was made up of a figure-hugging silver dress, as the star posed next to Dame Joan Collins.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley shows off her best moves in fun new video

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley lounges in teal bikini that sends fans wild

She also wowed in a piece of black lingerie that was more daring than her white item, featuring an entirely see-through mid-section that exposed her chest.

One of her more flirtier numbers had her posing in a black mini-dress with fishnet tights, as she was handcuffed to the side of a bed during one the show's storylines.

Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a series of outfits

In her caption, she shared: "The Royals has dropped on @netflix All four seasons. Such happy memories of making such a fun, silly show about a fictitious British Royal Family."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's fans defend her after vacation photo sparks unexpected reaction

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans with beachside surprise in latest sultry picture

Fans were left stunned in the comments, as one enthused: "Gorgeous Minx!" and a second added: "Simply the finest on earth."

A third penned: "Stunningly beautiful," and a fourth posted: "You don't have to be royalty to be a Queen love you & the show tons Miss Liz."

The star can always wow with her fashion

Last weekend, the actress and model took to Instagram to share a set of pictures of her wearing some of her most popular bikini designs of the moment, which all happen to be on sale.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley celebrates son Damian's birthday with rare childhood pictures

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in racy tribute to photographer Patrick Demarchelier

Photos included one of Elizabeth standing on the beach dressed in a sparkly string bikini, and another of her posing in her hotel room wearing a vibrant turquoise design.

"30% off the bikini edit ladies & kids," she captioned the pictures, adding that there was just 48 hours left of the sale.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.