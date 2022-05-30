39 best Memorial Day sales to shop NOW - before time runs out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've been hoping to shop the big 2022 Memorial Day sales - now's the time! With HUGE discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to homeware, and everything in between, we are ready to get into summer mode.

Since many stores release sales at different times, we've created this exclusive guide to help you take advantage of all the special sales and deals as they come available.

From Nordstrom to Sephora to Walmart, you can find all the best deals and discount codes here as soon as they're released. We're keeping it updated for you.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day, originally created to honor veterans who've lost their lives while serving in the military, is a federal holiday observed annually on the last Monday of May. In 2022 Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30.

The holiday weekend, which takes place during graduation season, has become known as the kickoff of all things summer with BBQs, outdoor activities and of course, the Memorial Day sales.

What stores have Memorial Day sales?

Which stores don't have Memorial Day Sales? With many spring sales already underway, retailers cut prices even more for the day, one of the biggest sale days of the year. There's a whole A to Z of fashion brand sales from Anthropologie to Zappos.

Best Memorial Day 2022 sales

Now that you've got the basics, get ready to shop!

MACY'S

Every year, Macy's offers one of the biggest Memorial Day Weekend sales.

Save 20% to 60% off exclusive quality furniture for your living room, bedroom, or patio. With big savings on major homegoods like sofas, dining sets, and mattresses, you can give your home a complete overhaul on a budget.

Macy's Diamond Halo Cluster 18" Pendant Necklace (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, $34.99 ($200 value)

INC International Concepts Fawne Riding Leather Boots, $34.96 ($179.50 value)

Charter Club Cashmere Textured Dolman-Sleeve Open Cardigan, $33.96 ($199 value)

SHOP MACY'S SALE

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom doubles down on Memorial Day sales with its highly-anticipated HALF-YEARLY SALE, which runs from May 27 through June 5.

NORDSTROM RACK

Save even more on Nordstrom Rack's already discounted fashion and beauty items? Yes, please!

WALMART

As you might expect from America's largest retailer, Memorial Day Weekend is a massive sales holiday in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

Expert Gardener Kids Elevated Bed, $39.88 ($49.88 value)

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum, $159 ($279 value)

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart, $98 ($152 value)

Sylvania, 10 in. Wi-Fi Frameo APP Control Digital Cloud Picture Frame, $69 ($179.99 value)

HP 11.6" Chromebook, $98 ($225 value)

AMAZON

Like Walmart.com, Amazon offers Memorial Day savings across all categories. Sales are already live across beauty, home and kitchen, outdoor furniture, electronics, and much more. There are new deals every day so make sure to keep checking back. Now, you can find things like:

Short sleeve T-shirt dresses for $31.99

Swimwear and beachy coverups for $30 and less

20% off the Ring Video Doorbell and other Amazon devices

15% off nail polish, beauty tools, and more

20% off technology from SimpliSafe and more

And much more!

WAYFAIR

Wayfair is a great destination for all of your home upgrades this summer. The furniture retailer always has daily deals available across categories but Memorial Day offers special, limited-time savings of up to 70% off through May 31.

Consider checking out their bestsellers and fresh finds. You'll also find bedroom furniture from $99, 70% off bedding, 40% off outdoor upgrades and more.

Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed, $123.99

Gwen 22'' Tall End Table, $121.99 ($315 value)

Wayfair Sleep™ 8" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $151.99 ($199.99 value)

Lorraine TV Stand, $199.99 ($287.49 value)

Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions, $214.99 ($399.99 value)

Helmick 6 Drawer 52'' W Double Dresser, $289.99 ($679 value)

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering big savings across categories through May 30, including

SEPHORA

Sephora is offering up to 50% off across the site. Plus, you can get free shipping with code FREESHIP. Check out some of their must-have beauty items!

BLOOMINGDALE'S

Department store Bloomingdale's has sales available from May 24 through May 30 on apparel, jewelry, handbags, shoes, and home items.

You can find and extra 50% off select sale items, 50% off select jewelry, and 30-50% off a large selection of items across categories.

MCM Visetos Original Phone Chain Wallet, $322 ($466 value)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Striped Monogram Shirt, $69.96 ($99.50 value)

ba&sh Tabby Dress, $262.50 ($375 value)

Stuart Weitzman Women's Summer Wedge Platform Slide Sandals, $262.50 ($375 value)

SUR LA TABLE

Want to upgrade your kitchen? Get up to 50% off Sur La Table cookware through May 30 and take an extra 20% off clearance items.

THE HOME DEPOT

Gear up for summer with up to 30% off select appliances, up to $1,200 off select dining sets, grills starting at $299, and much more during The Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale.

ASOS

ASOS has offered up to 30% off select styles.

H&M

Shop H&M's sale with up to 20% off womenswear as well as menswear, baby and kids fashion and home.

SHOP H&M SALE

J CREW

J Crew is offering 50% off all styles and an extra 60% off select sale styles at jcrew.com. Just use code SUMMER at checkout to get discounts.

SKINSTORE

Skinstore is all about Summer Prep and Styling! They're offering up to 50% off best-selling brands like Decorté, SkinMedica, BIOEFFECT, and more.

Plus, if you join their Memorial Day mailing list, you'll get an extra 20% off your next order with code SS20. Finally, you'll also receive an 11-Piece Beauty Bag when you spend $150 or more.

EVERLANE

Everlane offered up to 30% off many top brands last year and always has a high-quality sale section.

NIKE

Save an extra 20% off select styles from the classic footwear brand when you use code SAVE20.

ADIDAS

ADIDAS is offering up to 25% off select styles from May 26 to May 31.

MADEWELL

Spruce up your home while Madewell is offering 25% off sitewide with code LONGWEEKEND until May 30

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off sale items this Memorial Day Weekend, as well as 30% off select outdoor dining, games and room decor; and 20% off full priced in-stock furniture and home decor.

LOFT

On May 30 only, you can save 70% off 2+ styles or 50% off one style with code SUMMER.

NINE WEST

We don't know about you but we're ready to kick off our work-from-home slippers and step into some seriously stylish footwear. Nine West has great looks from boots to sandals in the clearance sale starting at $35, with up to 40% off sitewide.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get all of your summer outdoor needs at Backcountry, where you'll get up to 50% off gear and apparel by brands like The North Face, Black Diamond and Outdoor Research until May 31.

OVERSTOCK.COM

Overstock.com has one of the BIGGEST sales of the season, running May 13 to May 30 with big savings on thousands of items across every category - plus free shipping! If you're looking to upgrade your home decor check out extra 15% off furniture, bedding and bath, garden and patio, and more. You could find savings of up to 70% off.

SHOP OVERSTOCK SALE

eBay

eBay has a massive range of goodies on sale for Memorial Day Weekend. From electronics and outdoor decor to clothing and fashion accessories, you'll find savings of up to 50% off all over the site.

ZAPPOS

From May 23-30, Zappos will offer up to 70% off select styles. Zappos has every shoe style you can imagine on sale including great deals on sneakers from Adidas, Asics, Nike and New Balance.

GAP

GAP is offering up to 40% off select tanks, tees, and dresses as well as 40% off nearly everything else sitewide.

SAKS

Saks is offering big Memorial Day savings across every category, but we admit we're mostly checking out those designer deals!

DERMSTORE

Save 20% off top brands at Dermstore this weekend!

ATHLETA

Throughout May, new Athleta customers can save 20% off orders of $150 or more with code MAYATHLETA. Closer to Memorial Day, you may be able to find trendy activewear at up to 60% off: sports bras and leggings, swimwear, must-have workout accessories and more.

ELLA PARADIS

Heat up your Memorial Day weekend - Ella Paradis is offering up to 70% off everything from couples toys to sexy gift bundles with code SELF through May 30. There's also a 15% off deal on Dame Products.

HELLOFRESH

Make meal-time easy! Through the end of May, HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals with free shipping when you use code HFMDW2022.

OUR PLACE

Get a set of four Our Place handmade mugs with the purchase of the Instagram-famous Always Pan, which replaces no fewer than 8 kitchen tools and is loved by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow.

JC PENNEY

JC Penney has a host of limited-time deals from now through Memorial Day. Get up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 15% off with code AWESOME. Save an extra 40% off women's and men's flash deals with code 4STYLE8. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $75.

BROOKLINEN

On the search for the ultimate in dreamy bedding? Brooklinen is offered 15% off sitewide (excluding Spaces items) last year and hopefully will do so again this year.

PAPER PROJECT

Paper Project specializes in gorgeous, comfortable and environmentally friendly clothes created with fabrics made with paper yarn.

MODAOPERANDI

If you're looking for luxury deals, you'll find top designers at up to 80% off on sale at ModaOperandi. Check out their specially-curated Memorial Day collection for inspiration.

OONI

Why not grab an outdoor pizza oven for summer? Ooni is offering 20% off from May 26-31.

THEORY

From May 20 to May 31, enjoy up to 60% off from Theory.com.

