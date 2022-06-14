﻿

Holly Willoughby's go-to £29 H&M swimsuit is oh so flattering

The This Morning host always looks summer holiday ready

Holly Willoughby has frequently graced us with her serene beach babe style across the years. The 41-year-old is the epitome of summer elegance and has sported some sensational swimsuits for her fans to gush over.

Holly's go-to swimsuit was recently revealed by her trusty stylist Danielle Whitman in Wylde Moon’s style catalogue and it is a surefire hit for the warmer seasons. H&M's 'Black Shaping Swimsuit' is one of Holly’s favourites and features a contemporary V-neckline and a firm wrap style in a sleek black hue.

The piece comes highly recommended by Danielle, who said: "Another good shape to flatter is a wrap-style swimsuit and H&M have that covered with their Black Shaping Swimsuit, £29.99. Again, you can really cinch in a waist and create the illusion on curves with a wrap style that ties at the side."

Other of Holly's must-have swimming costumes and bikini sets included a gingham baby pink and cream bikini from Nobody's Child, a black scalloped swimsuit from Mango, a pique halter-neck two-piece in cream by Oyosho and a black sophisticated strapless one-piece by Pour Moi.

Holly knows how to rock a divine swimsuit

From stripes, straps and metallics, Holly has rocked it all when it comes to swimwear. Yet this item is a wardrobe staple for summer holidays abroad, lakeside swims or even a good old sunbathe in the garden.

Black Shaping Swimsuit, £29.99, H&M

Slip on some flatform flip-flops and accessorise with an oversized straw tote bag to elevate the look. For a timeless poolside aesthetic, a dramatic sunhat and some large sunglasses could never go amiss.

Holly recently wowed fans in a pair of denim shorts that are another seasonal must-have. The radiant mother-of-three posed up a storm in the pair of high-waisted denim shorts, soaking up the sun in a gorgeous embroidered blouse and trendy white trainers. Holly accessorised with a straw fedora and black string bag, beaming as she lapped up the sun's rays and showed off her dewy skin glow.

