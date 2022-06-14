Holly Willoughby's go-to £29 H&M swimsuit is oh so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has frequently graced us with her serene beach babe style across the years. The 41-year-old is the epitome of summer elegance and has sported some sensational swimsuits for her fans to gush over.

Holly's go-to swimsuit was recently revealed by her trusty stylist Danielle Whitman in Wylde Moon’s style catalogue and it is a surefire hit for the warmer seasons. H&M's 'Black Shaping Swimsuit' is one of Holly’s favourites and features a contemporary V-neckline and a firm wrap style in a sleek black hue.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her summer collection from Marks & Spencer

The piece comes highly recommended by Danielle, who said: "Another good shape to flatter is a wrap-style swimsuit and H&M have that covered with their Black Shaping Swimsuit, £29.99. Again, you can really cinch in a waist and create the illusion on curves with a wrap style that ties at the side."

Other of Holly's must-have swimming costumes and bikini sets included a gingham baby pink and cream bikini from Nobody's Child, a black scalloped swimsuit from Mango, a pique halter-neck two-piece in cream by Oyosho and a black sophisticated strapless one-piece by Pour Moi.

Holly knows how to rock a divine swimsuit

From stripes, straps and metallics, Holly has rocked it all when it comes to swimwear. Yet this item is a wardrobe staple for summer holidays abroad, lakeside swims or even a good old sunbathe in the garden.

Black Shaping Swimsuit, £29.99, H&M

Slip on some flatform flip-flops and accessorise with an oversized straw tote bag to elevate the look. For a timeless poolside aesthetic, a dramatic sunhat and some large sunglasses could never go amiss.

Holly recently wowed fans in a pair of denim shorts that are another seasonal must-have. The radiant mother-of-three posed up a storm in the pair of high-waisted denim shorts, soaking up the sun in a gorgeous embroidered blouse and trendy white trainers. Holly accessorised with a straw fedora and black string bag, beaming as she lapped up the sun's rays and showed off her dewy skin glow.

