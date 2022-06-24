Shop these can't miss deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With an extra 25% off across categories, the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is one of the best fashion events going right now! Peruse high-quality items like the iconic Color-Block Mini Bag, the dainty Roxanne Chain Delicate Necklace, and the statement-making Jessa Shearling Clogs, all at a fraction of their original prices. There are also other accessory items on sale like cocktail napkins, scarves, necklaces, and earrings. We've highlighted some of the best deals below. Happy shopping.

RELATED: Katie Holmes wows in the dreamiest winter coat at New York Fashion Week

MORE: 25 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

Color-Block Mini Bag, was $448 now $255

You can’t go wrong with this classically beautiful Color-Block Mini Bag featuring a suede interior, adjustable strap, and multiple inside pockets.

Miller Small Classic Shoulder Bag, was $478 now $247

Featuring natural pebbled leather and artisanal stitching, the Tory Burch Miller Small Classic Shoulder Bag is chic and compact, but still roomy enough to fit all of your essentials.

Fruit Basket Cotton Square Scarf With Trim, was $198 now $97

Imagine yourself on the Amalfi Coast enjoying a delicious Margherita pizza under the warm Italian sun every time you wear this colorful and unique Fruit Basket Cotton Square Scarf with Trim.

Brocade Studio Bag, was $498 now $262

Perfect for summer thanks to a delicate and subdued floral and avian print in brocade, this petite shoulder bag can be worn crossbody-style or securely under the arm.

Roxanne Chain Delicate Necklace, was $228 now $159

The lightweight Roxanne Chain Delicate Necklace is characterized by brass, moonstone, and molten-metal Double-Ts details. Wear it with caftans, tunics, and breezy summer dresses.

SHOP NOW

Roxanne Beaded Tassel Earring, was $99 now $75

These beautiful drop earrings were inspired by Tory’s travels and feature multi-colored seed bead tassels hanging from the iconic Double T logo in brass.

SHOP NOW

Jardin Cocktail Napkin, set of 4, was $88 now $37

Entertaining at home on a balmy summer night is all the sweeter with high-end statement pieces like this set of four Jardin Cocktail Napkins covered in pink sweetpeas.

Jessa Shearling Clog, was $368 now $90

Talk about statement footwear! These Jessa Shearling Clogs will stand out in a sea of flip flops, sandals, and sneakers. Super lightweight, they also feature foam padding on the footbed for ultimate comfort.

Color-Block Dress, was $498 now $225

The happy hues of this Color-Block Dress with adjustable grosgrain ribbon straps will go a long way in lifting your mood all summer long.

SHOP NOW

Merino Striped Sweater, was $298 now $172

Channel Kate Middleton with this chic and timeless Merino Striped Sweater featuring drop shoulders and an overall relaxed fit.

SHOP NOW

Cinched Ankle Pant, was $498 now $262

Comfortable enough for everyday wear, these voluminous Cinched Ankle Pants are perfect for summer outings when temperatures are high. Pair these pants with the tasselled matching tunic or a casual white or black tank top.

SHOP NOW

Smocked Beach Dress, was $498 now $187

No summer is complete without the perfect beach dress. This 100% cotton Smocked Beach Dress features blouson sleeves and a tie at the gathered scoop neckline.

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.