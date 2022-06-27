Fourth of July sales 2022: Shop Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

The Fourth of July isn't all about eating burgers and watching parades! It's also about shopping some of the summer's best sales. We've got all the details on where to shop to shore up all your hot summer looks. From a new pair of sandals to sundress style to homegoods, furniture, and more – tons of merchants are offering big-time savings.

The sales have kicked off so make sure you’re prepared! Take a peek at our Fourth of July guide to the biggest sales around the web.

MACY'S

Macy's annual Fourth of July sale is back, with incredible deals on houseware, clothing, shoes, and more. You can save up to 65% off furniture, rugs, mattresses, and more with code FOURTH. Plus, take an extra 20% off sale items with coupon code SAVE.

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom's annual Anniversary Sale begins July 15, but you can shop early discounts in all departments now. See some of our favorite picks so far here.

BED, BATH & BEYOND

Shop outdoor essentials for summer dining, as well as appliances and more for up to 50% off. Plus, browse the clearance section for price cuts of up to 50%.

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

If you’ve been eyeing designer looks but don’t want to break the bank, take a look at Saks’ sale. The luxury department store has markdowns up to 60% off on clothing, shoes, and accessories from coveted brands like Balmain, Fendi, and Off-White. The brand will also feature markdowns of up to 75% off during the fashion flash sale from July 1 to 4.

OVERSTOCK

Shop furniture deals, homegoods, patio supplies, and more on Overstock's sale, where markdowns will go as high as 70% off. As a bonus, you will get free shipping on everything.

KATE SPADE SURPRISE

Step up your summer wardrobe with major deals on the brand’s popular handbags, accessories, apparel, and shoes. The beloved brand is offering up to 75% off during its Fourth of July Sale.

KATE SPADE

The flagship brand is also offering 40% off select styles with code EXTRA40 until July 4.

ULTA BEAUTY

Have you had your eye on something new to freshen up your beauty look for summer? Shop the best beauty buys for less at Ulta through July 4.

BAUBLEBAR

Meghan Markle's favorite affordable jewelry brand is having a big 4th of July sale from now through July 6, with prices starting at just $10.

LOFT

LOFT is celebrating the 4th of July in style with up to 50% off!

OLD NAVY

Don't miss the Red, White and Whoa sale at Old Navy! Styles are on sale from just $4.

WAYFAIR

Cue the fireworks - the Wayfair home sale is ON! You'll find outdoor furniture and living room seating at up to 55% off, lawn and garden decor at up to 40% off and storage must haves for half off.

HORCHOW

The household giant is offering 30% off bedding, bath, lighting, and wall decor, as well 25% off everything else and free shipping on purchases over $100 with code SUMMER from June 29 to July 5.

KENDRA SCOTT

Freshen up your jewelry with 20% off sitewide through July 4!

