Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The best designer bags under $250

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Some people have the Super Bowl; savvy shoppers have the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This highly anticipated annual event is never one to be missed, but it can be helpful to have someone curate the best finds and give you a shopping head start (so to speak). Which is where we come in.

We’ve gone ahead and found the absolute best handbags under $250 that you should add to your designer bag collection, including an iconic tote from Longchamp, a chic and striking Cult Gaia clutch, and a practical Coach design. Check out our favorites and save up to $150 off.

The Oversized Shopper Tote, was $168 now $111.99, Madewell

Roomy and chic, this Madewell Shopper Tote will carry all of your necessities and look stylish whether you pair it with jeans and a white tee or your favorite floral maxi dress. Its rich leather material also looks and feels luxe, molding against your body for a comfortable feel. The trendy olive green hue stands out but will never become passé.

Le Pliage Expandable Tote, was $195 now $149.99, Longchamp

Save $45 off the classic Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote (available in 8 perfect-for-summer colors) and feel like a bona fide Parisian every time you step out. This water-resistant nylon tote with textured leather trim has a timeless silhouette and easily expands to allow you to fit all your can’t-leave-home-without items.

Run Around Breezy Stripe Crossbody Bag, was $278 now $189.99, Kate Spade

The most fun bag to flaunt for summer, this Kate Spade New York crossbody features charming stripes in colors sure to bring a smile to your face every time. Though it’s compact, the interior is deceptively spacious and will fit all your essentials. If you’re a Kate Spade fan, you need this sweet bag in your life.

Metropolitan Leather Sling Bag, was $350 now $199.99, Coach

Coach has made a major comeback in recent years, and it’s in no small part thanks to their continued commitment to sophisticated yet practical designs. This leather sling bag will hold your keys, cell phone, and wallet and fit comfortably around your body with its sturdy, adjustable strap. It’ll be your go-to for errand runs around your neighborhood.

Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch, was $328 now $245.99, Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia has become a cult favorite in only a few short years after the brand’s Ark bag became an instant hit with celebrities like Beyoncé and Jessica Alba. Now, you can truly cement your fashionista status with this gorgeous, jewel-like clutch bag featuring the most striking sculptural details. It’s a statement bag like no other, and won’t ever be overlooked.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.