Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The 8 best shoe deals under $150

With prices as low as $64.99 for brands like Calvin Klein and UGG, the shoe section of the ever-popular Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a treasure trove! There are so many beautiful, trendy, and timeless options for footwear at amazing prices that unfortunately will only last until July 31.

If you’re in the market for some stunning shoes – whether they be sandals, booties, or clogs – you’ll find them in this round-up of the best shoes under $150 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Take advantage of these low prices while you still can and get yourself some well-deserved new shoes!

Genuine Shearling Slipper, was $100 now $69.90, UGG

Take a style note from Sydney Sweeney and step out in these UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers in candy pink (official color name: Echinacea). UGGs may have had a moment in the early 2000s, but the brand is still going strong all these years later with its comfortable, trendy, and stand-out designs.

Millie Ankle Strap Sandal, was $99 now $64.99, Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein and strappy black sandals never go out of style. These delicate, low heels will elevate your favorite skinny jeans and also look sophisticated with your best little black dress.

Pama Sandal, was $125 now $79.99, Dolce Vita

A summer sandal in a versatile beige hue is a must-have for the season. These Dolce Vitas are available in six other gorgeous shades, and the elegant knotted details ensure you’ll be fielding compliments wherever you go. The slightly flared block heel is sturdy and comfortable as well.

Wind Down Slingback Clog, was $125 now $79.90, Dr. Scholl’s

Comfort and cuteness? Check! These slingback clogs from Dr. Scholl’s feature a generously cushioned footbed that will keep your feet happy all day long. The retro look of these shoes will go great with a pair of wide leg denim pants, a pleated maxi skirt, or an easy-breezy sundress.

Irina Waterproof Boot, was $189.95 now $129.90, Blondo

You don’t have to wait for the fall for a pair of classic pointed-toe ankle boots. These Blondo booties will look amazing with some dark denim skinnies or a curve-hugging sweater dress when the weather cools down. In the meantime, you can wear them with maxi skirts or dresses and a denim jacket on cool summer nights.

Supernova Running Shoe, was $100 now $74.99, Adidas

Athletes need look no further than these Adidas Supernova Running Shoes engineered to deliver elite performance. Cushioning, support, and rebound technologies allow you to meet your fitness goals with ease and efficiency – but they’ll look cute on a non-workout day too.

Yanna Platform Sandal, was $138 now $89.99, Schutz

Go big with these Yanna Platform Sandals from Schutz that give incredible height expertly combined with a dose of glamour. The chunky heel and delicate front straps are a perfect contrast of bold and pretty, so make sure to wear them to your next party.

Iwa Woven Leather Sandal, was $100 now $69.99, Born

Born devotees rave about the brand’s comfortable and stylish designs that transcend trends. The Iwa Woven Leather Sandal is no exception. With its chic weave of leather straps and cushy footbed, the Iwa sandal will become a mainstay in your shoe rotation.

