Best designer sunglasses under $200 at Nordstrom Rack

Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, Givenchy… where can you get sunglasses from these big-name brands for up to 60% off? Why, during Nordstrom Rack’s summer sale, of course! Get your hands on the year's coolest and most stylish sunglasses and save hundreds of dollars. With the amount of money you’ll be saving, you can spring for two or even three pairs and still pay less than what you’d pay if you bought one pair at full price. Check out some of our favorite picks below.

59mm Gradient Square Sunglasses, were $298 now $104.97, Prada

If you are more of a traditionalist when it comes to sunglasses, these Prada frames will suit you perfectly.

56mm Polarized Round Sunglasses, were $485 now $179.99, Tom Ford

Sleek and sexy, these Tom Ford sunglasses are available in three colors.

56mm Gradient Rectangle Sunglasses, were $310 now $119.97, Givenchy

These vintage-inspired frames from Givenchy will never go out of style.

56mm Modified Square Sunglasses, were $495 now $169.97, Gucci

Subtle from the front, these Gucci sunglasses make a statement with an unmistakable logo effect on the temples.

Gancio 55mm Square Sunglasses, were $325 now $89.97, Salvatore Ferragamo

Sometimes you want a pair of sunglasses that herald your arrival from a mile away, and these from Salvatore Ferragamo fit the bill.

58mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, were $229 now $87.99, Chloe

These chic frames from Chloe stand out with their unique metallic tips.

56mm Upper Brow Bar Sunglasses, were $425 now $89.97, Balmain

Stand out from the crowd in these one-of-a-kind frames from celebrity-beloved Balmain.

59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, were $272 now $144.97, Prada

Cat eye sunglasses are always a must, and this pair from Prada won’t go unnoticed.

