It's your last chance to score 30% off Saks Fifth Avenue jewelry!

Buying jewelry is always tricky, especially since many pieces come with a price tag that’s hard to justify. But remember that jewelry is an investment, not just because of the monetary value, but because you’ll sport your favorite pieces for years to come — or even pass them down to the next generation.

If you’re not ready to step into a jewelry store just yet, you can do what you’ve always done best — shop online. Saks Fifth Avenue happens to have a sale on fine jewelry you’ll want to get your hands on. The kicker? The sale lasts until September 14, so now’s your last chance to call dibs on trinkets you’d want to add to your collection. Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect:

14K Yellow Gold Initial Pendant Necklace, was $290 now $203, Saks Fifth Avenue

Treat yourself to a love letter (literally) with this 14K yellow gold minimalist necklace adorned with a petite initial pendant. It features an 18-inch chain length, allowing you to layer it with other necklaces.

14K Gold Heart Charm Bracelet, was $530 now $371, Saks Fifth Avenue

Can’t commit to the Y2K renaissance just yet? You can start with this charm bracelet that evokes the same aesthetic yet maintains a touch of elegance and timelessness. It’s designed with an open heart charm, so it doesn’t really need any additional trinkets.

14K Yellow Gold Mariner Hoop Earrings, were $870 now $609, Saks Fifth Avenue

A unique take on the classic hoop earrings, this pair features a minimalist horizontal bar detail to match pretty much any outfit. It’s crafted out of 14K yellow gold and clocks in at only 4 mm.

14K Gold & Diamond Bangle, was $3,780 now $2,646, Saks Fifth Avenue

Looking for an investment piece? This bangle can be worn to any occasion and with any outfit. It’s made of 14K gold and bedazzled with round white diamonds at the face for the perfect balance of casual and class. Slip it on and you’ll never want to take it off your wrist.

14K White Gold & 2.42 TCW Lab-Grown Diamond Halo Stud Earrings, were $5,400 now $3,780, Saks Fifth Avenue

Get a two thumbs up from Mother Earth with these stunning earrings made from lab-grown diamonds. Great for everyday wear, this pair is secured with a post back and is sparkly enough to warrant head turns.

14K White Gold & 20 TCW Lab-Grown Diamond Necklace, was $31,500, now $22,050, Saks Fifth Avenue

Adorn your decolletage with this necklace embellished with beautiful round white lab-grown diamonds. Pair it with your favorite LBD, and your look is already complete.

