9 best winter coats for women: Stylish coats from Guess, Reformation, ASOS & MORE

An essential wardrobe piece, the right coat can elevate pretty much any outfit from okay to outstanding. Whether you're wearing your favorite sweats or a sexy sweater dress and knee-high boots, your outfit is going to get a boost with the addition of a chic and stylish winter coat.

Celebs like Victoria Beckham, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber almost always rock a sleek winter coat as soon as the temperatures drop, and if you happen to be missing this wardrobe staple from your closet, it's time to invest in one.

Our curated list features the top options from places like Reformation, ASOS, and Guess to help you find the perfect coat for you and love it all season long.

The best long coats for women

Sherpa Officer Coat, $500, Banana Republic

Stay extra warm and cozy with this gorgeous sherpa coat from Banana Republic made of a luxurious wool blend. Featuring a dropped shoulder design, it also has two front pockets and is fully lined.

Downing Coat, $368, Reformation

Made of MWool, a premium recycled wool from Italian mill Manteco, this Reformation coat has sophistication oozing from every fiber. Available in black or camel, it also comes with a detachable belt.

Steve Madden Caroline Colorblock Coat, $129, Nordstrom

Show off your individuality with this unique colorblock coat from Steven Madden in soft brushed twill. It'll keep you warm and looking good.

Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat, $179, Nordstrom

Who says puffer coats can't be chic? This long puffer features rose-gold hardware, roomy hood, and front pockets to keep every inch of you toasty.

ASOS DESIGN Quilted Maxi Puffer Coat, $103, ASOS

This ultra cool puffer coat from ASOS DESIGN is sure to turn heads. Featuring an oversize fit, it's perfect for nights out when the temps are low but you don't want to sacrifice style.

Long Slouchy Double Breasted Coat, $94.99, Old Navy

With a slouchy, relaxed fit, this coat is perfect for wearing over jeans or leggings during a casual night out. Side slits and notched lapel make for a classic style that will always be trending.

A-Line Double Breasted Coat, $129, Venus

Look chic and polished in this double-breasted coat featuring clean lines and a strong silhouette that will have all eyes on you.

Guess Faux Fur Collar Double Breasted Walker Coat, was $430 now $171.99, Macy's

For an even bigger dose of luxe sophistication, try this Guess coat with soft faux-fur collar. Even if you're wearing something casual underneath, you will look like a million bucks in this coat.

AQUA X Maeve Reilly Double Breasted Coat, was $168 now $126, Bloomingdale's

A splash of color during cold winter days is very much needed. This vibrant pink double breasted coat with fabric buttons will cheer you up on even the most chilly days.

