The best last-minute gifts from our US holiday gift guide!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the best things about giving gifts to fashionistas is they will likely appreciate whatever you give them. Given how fashion-forward they are, they can probably make mismatched socks look trendy. They do have quite the talent!

RELATED: 2023's definitive US jewelry holiday gift guide: 24 must-have pieces

MORE: The best gifts in the US for her: 15 things she'll actually use!

But of course, if they're dear to you, Christmas is prime time for spoiling them. So if you have someone on your list that's always dressed to the nines, here are some gift ideas that would help them maintain their status as the Best Dressed in your friend group.

Women's Joy Shoulder Bag, was $89 now $72, JW Pei

Perfect for everyday, this sleek shoulder bag is roomy enough to house day-to-day necessities. It’s made out of sustainable vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles, allowing for guilt-free strutting.

Jacquemus Le Bob Gadjo Canvas Bucket Hat, $125, My Theresa

Bucket hats are still having a moment, and 2023 is likely no exception. This one has the Jacquemus logo emblazoned on the front, with a topstitched brim and an adjustable drawcord on the back.

Infinity Knot Snake Chain Bracelet, $85, Pandora

Solidify your friendship with your BFF with this bracelet that screams “friends forever.” It features an infinity knot that serves as the clasp, and you can even add 14 to 16 charms.

Fayette Cami Ballerina Dress, $679, Needle & Thread

Everyone needs a little black dress, but you may want to take it up a notch and gift this stunning piece adorned with shimmering sequins and lace trims. It’s a holiday dress like no other.

Cropped Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, was $118 now $79.50, J. Crew

Cashmere sweaters are a closet staple, so this piece will delight any recipient. It has a fitted silhouette that would look great when paired with high-waisted or mom jeans.

Sporty & Rich Printed Cotton-jersey Sweatshirt, $155, Net-A-Porter

Comfortable dressing doesn’t always equate to boring, and this hip sweatshirt proves it. Wear it with a pair of jeans and sneakers, and the casual outfit is complete.

Saint Laurent 53MM Oval Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, $395, Saks Fifth Avenue

A Hailey Bieber favorite, this pair of sunnies is the definition of chic. It has subtle cat-eye corners, a classic oval silhouette, and the brand’s logo at the temple.

Compressive Pocket Legging, $88, Girlfriend Collective

A proud member of Oprah’s Favorite Things, these leggings combine form and function. They’re compressive, sweat-wicking, and squat-proof, with two deep side pockets that fit smartphones. They come in a bunch of fun colors, too.

574 Core Sneakers, $84.99, New Balance

A pair that would appease sneakerheads and fashionistas alike, these sneakers are versatile enough for casual outfits and brunch dresses. It’s touted as the “most New Balance shoe ever” for a reason.

Gemstone Celestial Necklace, $45, Etsy

Great for the astrology-obsessed friend, this dainty necklace features their favorite celestial element. You can choose from a variety of pendant designs, including an onyx moon, moonstone sun, apatite stars, and more.

The Work Tote, $118, Beis

Stylish yet functional work totes are hard to come by, and thankfully, Shay Mitchell’s brand came through with this perfect office bag. It has enough room for work essentials and is trendy enough to bring to after-work drinks.

Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, $88, Nordstrom

It’s entirely possible to laze around and still look chic with this square-neck maxi dress straight from Kim Kardashian’s brainchild.

Washable Silk Set, $188, Lunya

Let your friend be fashionable in bed, too. Indulge them in this thermoregulating set that will rid them of the night sweats.

Wild Fable Women’s Puffer Jacket, was $28 now $22.40, Target

An ode to the ‘90s, this puffer jacket is great for keeping toasty and strutting around. It has two pockets, a full-length zippered front, and channel-stitched quilted design.

E-Gift Card, starts at $25, Anthropologie

Running out of time? You can always grab an e-gift card and have your friend pick their own present. This way, you won’t have to expect a request for a return receipt.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.