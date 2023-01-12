Coach weekend sale: Up to 50% off bags & more!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The holiday sales may be over, but that doesn't mean there's nothing new to satisfy your shopping cravings. Eternally coveted American brand Coach is having a weekend sale on all types of must-have items, including classic booties, luxurious sweaters and coats, timeless handbags, and so much more. With winter still in full force, many of these items will come in handy.

Enjoy saving hundreds of dollars on versatile totes, cute crossbody bags, and even fuzzy slippers that you'll keep in your accessory rotation for years. Most of these won't be in stock for long. Shop now before these top-rated styles are gone for good.

Jade Bootie, was $265 now $132.50, Coach

This bootie in a classic silhouette is the ultimate winter must-have to wear with sweater dresses, long coats, and boot-cut jeans.

Theo Tote, was $450 now $225, Coach

This versatile smooth leather tote in an autumnal hue will never go out of style. Inside zip and multifunction pockets will keep all your valuables secure.

Kailee Bootie in Recycled Polyester, was $325 now $162.50, Coach

Made of environmentally conscious Signature recycled polyester and leather, these booties will hold their own in heavy snow or rain.

Noa Pop Up Messenger, was $195 now $97.50, Coach

Save 50% off this colorblock messenger bag in polished pebble leather with multiple pockets, zip coin pocket, and four credit card slots.

Colorblock Horse & Carriage Sweater, was $450 now $225, Coach

Look chic, stay warm in this incredibly luxurious wool and cashmere sweater featuring the iconic Coach logo.

Wyn Small Wallet, was $125 now $62.50, Coach

Slim and compact, this small wallet in metallic crossgrain leather has a full-length bill compartment and seven credit card slots.

Shearling Paneled Coat, was $2,400 now $1,200, Coach

Save $1,200 off this gorgeous and luxurious 100% lamb shearling coat featuring turnlock closure, leather details, and zip and slip pockets.

Blaire Slipper, was $250 now $125, Coach

Keep your feet cozy and warm in these cute and fluffy slippers made of shearling. They'll look equally good with your comfy sweats or a pair of skinny jeans.

Horse & Carriage T Shirt in Organic Cotton, was $150 now $75, Coach

Graphic tees are always relevant. This shirt in organic cotton can be dressed down with jeans and sneakers or dressed up with a flowing midi skirt and mules.

