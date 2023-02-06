Frankie Bridge’s figure-hugging shirt dress is still in stock and we need it immediately

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking to Instagram to share her #FrankiesFaves this week, we couldn’t help but notice Frankie Bridge is a big fan of a shirt dress - and she looks amazing in them.

Favouring a figure-hugging cut, it was her & Other Stories khaki midi dress that really caught our eye, and it’s still available to shop in every size.

Frankie wears & Other Stories in an Instagram selfie

Frankie’s dress features a buttoned front with a turned down collar, all-over ribbed detailing and flared sleeves. It comes in sizes XS-L and retails for £110.

Fitted midi ribbed shirt dress, £110, & Other Stories

Designed in Stockholm, it’s a timeless capsule piece that you’ll wear season after season. Suitable for any occasion, it looks so chic styled with heeled ankle boots and a black leather clutch, but we'd also love it worn with a pair of white trainers.

In the same post, Frankie shared a selfie in a bright green shirt dress from New Look in a very similar cut, which Loose Women viewers will have spotted her wearing to host the show on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum of two wrote: ‘Love this dress- such a bargain and it comes in black too’. The £32 piece quickly sold out, but the black colourway is still available to shop. Hurry, we don’t think it’ll be around for long!

Ribbed knit button front midi dress, £32.99, New Look

NOW SHOP:

Frankie Bridge's £40 River Island trousers have Instagram fans going wild

Frankie Bridge stuns in must-see midi dress and leather boots

Frankie Bridge shows off amazing abs modelling chic power suit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.