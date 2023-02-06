Frankie Bridge’s figure-hugging shirt dress is still in stock and we need it immediately

Hollie Brotherton
Frankie Bridge looked amazing on Instagram sharing a selfie in her & Other Stories khaki shirt dress for #FrankiesFraves. Shop the figure-hugging midi dress for £110.
Taking to Instagram to share her #FrankiesFaves this week, we couldn’t help but notice Frankie Bridge is a big fan of a shirt dress - and she looks amazing in them.
Favouring a figure-hugging cut, it was her & Other Stories khaki midi dress that really caught our eye, and it’s still available to shop in every size.
Frankie wears & Other Stories in an Instagram selfie
Frankie’s dress features a buttoned front with a turned down collar, all-over ribbed detailing and flared sleeves. It comes in sizes XS-L and retails for £110.
Fitted midi ribbed shirt dress, £110, & Other Stories
Designed in Stockholm, it’s a timeless capsule piece that you’ll wear season after season. Suitable for any occasion, it looks so chic styled with heeled ankle boots and a black leather clutch, but we'd also love it worn with a pair of white trainers.
In the same post, Frankie shared a selfie in a bright green shirt dress from New Look in a very similar cut, which Loose Women viewers will have spotted her wearing to host the show on Friday.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum of two wrote: ‘Love this dress- such a bargain and it comes in black too’. The £32 piece quickly sold out, but the black colourway is still available to shop. Hurry, we don’t think it’ll be around for long!
Ribbed knit button front midi dress, £32.99, New Look
