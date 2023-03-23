Nordstrom Rack's $35 maxi dress is so 'perfect' that that shoppers are buying more than one

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Spring means a wardrobe refresh and Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is a great place to find huge fashion discounts. Case in point: this $35 Lovestitch maxi dress that comes in more than 20 colors and is priced as low as $18.30 right now.

With over 1,500 5-star reviews the maxi dress is ‘perfect', say shoppers - and they’re even buying more than one.

“Best dress EVER!!!” said one reviewer. “I absolutely LOVE this dress...so much so that I bought 2 and will be ordering more. So comfortable and cute!!!”

The Lovestitch maxi dress is super wearable – yes, it has pockets! – and is just the packable look we need for warmer temperatures.

Lovestitch Maxi Dress, 21 colors available, $18.36-$34.97, Nordstrom Rack

This breezy maxi dress with adjustable straps comes in more than 20 colorways, with some colors discounted even further in the Clear the Rack sale.

Regularly priced at up to $88, you can get it at the Rack for under $35. With an additional 25% off on some colors, you can score some versions of this summer staple for under $20.

Shoppers are stocking up on the extra-long dress, which would look great with strappy sandals or flats.

“Perfect casual maxi,” said one five-star reviewer. “Nice material, though it’s long, it’s perfect for hot weather because it’s thin and airy. I bought five because the comfort was so great.”

“Absolutely Gorgeous and Comfortable,” said another. “I absolutely love this dress. It’s so comfortable but yet so pretty and unique. I received so many compliments so I purchased 2 more.”

“Had to get more,” said another shopper. “I love everything about this dress... so much I bought 4 more. First... POCKETS!! Haha. It’s long, I am 5’9 and the dress falls below my ankles. Was worried it would look like I was wearing a potato sack but it’s actually very flattering. It is a great summer maxi.”

