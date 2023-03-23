Holly Willoughby looks phenomenal in Marks & Spencer tweed shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's spring collection with Marks & Spencer is giving us major Sex And The City vibes. From pastel prints to elegant midi-dresses and designer-look sandals, we can't help but feel the This Morning star is channelling Carrie Bradshaw's timeless glamour through her latest colourful edit.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Holly debuted a stunning pastel blue tweed suit as part of her latest drop. Complete with chic tweed shorts and a sophisticated boucle blazer, Holly's endless legs looked phenomenal in the preppy co-ord as she reclined on a brown leather chair.

The glamorous star slipped on a pair of leather lace-up trainers with a cream suede finish to complete her business-babe aesthetic. As for hair and makeup, Holly's icy blonde bob was styled in beachy waves as she rocked a natural beauty glow.

"Soft tailoring is a must-have in my spring wardrobe. Plus, this formal look can be dressed down with trainers, making it perfect for any occasion," Holly penned in the caption.

Holly caused a serious stir in her tweed Marks & Spencer suit

The mother-of-three never fails to delight her fans whenever she shares a new photo on Instagram, and her polished pastel suit moment was no exception.

"Oh I LOVE this shorts suit! Thanks for sharing," commented a fan, as another penned: "There's no need for anyone to look this amazing all the time."

This M&S midi dress from Holly’s edit caused a stir on IG this week

Loving Holly's beautiful blue ensemble? Everything has dropped on M&S as part of her spring collection - and it's more affordable than you might think.

Tweed Blazer & Shorts, from £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The star's boucle tweed blazer lends a smart touch to any outfit. Designed in a tailored fit, with a double breasted front and button fastening for a classic look, it's perfect for layering over a light blouse or rocking with the matching short.

Holly's tailored shorts are cut to a regular fit and sit high on the waist, offering a waist-cinching effect perfect for enhancing any silhouette. We love that they're crafted from bouclé tweed for a luxurious texture - and at just £29.50, they're even more desirable.

