Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbill debuts startling makeover on Met Gala that'll make you look twice

Kelsey Asbille, the talented actress known for her role as Monica Dutton on the hit show Yellowstone, made a stunning appearance at her first-ever Met Gala.

She turned heads in a custom Prabal Gurung creation, complemented by Ana Khouri jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

The scarlet taroni silk duchess satin off-the-shoulder sculptural mini dress with a silk tulle train and hand-made rosette added a refreshing splash of color to a carpet dominated by neutral tones and black and white gowns.

Before hitting the red carpet, Kelsey posed for photos alongside Prabal and other celebrities wearing his designs, including Quinta Brunson, Quannah Chasinghorse, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Alia Bhatt.

Kelsey’s glamorous appearance comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Yellowstone, with the show's return this summer still unclear.

In the upcoming season, her character Monica faces a devastating tragedy when she gets into a car accident on her way to the hospital after going into early labor.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Asbille said: "It’s such a tragic loss, and you really see Monica at her rock bottom.

“Throughout the show, she just wants to be a good mother, a good wife. A good person to her community, as well.

Kelsey Asbill stuns in red gown

“And this really shakes her beliefs with all of that. There’s a very definitive moment where she does choose life and she chooses to heal."

Kelsey also hinted at the show nearing its conclusion: "I think we’re moving towards the end" of the story.

She praised creator Taylor Sheridan's use of the Western genre to address important issues, stating, "With all of Taylor [Sheridan]’s work embedded in the Western genre, he really uses the genre to talk about issues that matter.

“It’s very subversive in that way. Whether that’s land politics or Native issues, I think that’s kind of the beauty of Yellowstone as well."

