Princess Eugenie leads the way in thigh-split dress and gold heels at Duke of Westminster's lavish wedding reception
Princess Eugenie leads the way in thigh-split dress and gold heels at Duke of Westminster's lavish wedding reception

Princess Eugenie's thigh-slit dress was a gorgeous choice 

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
11 minutes ago
On Friday, Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson married in the society wedding of the year at Chester Cathedral, a place that held a special place in the duo's heart.

The couple had a traditional and romantic ceremony, but let their hair down at their lavish reception, which was held at Eaton Hall, the Duke's ancestral home. In the afternoon, a private afternoon reception was held, but the evening saw a grander party.

Guests were spotted arriving for the party, and Princess Eugenie had changed from her glorious olive green wedding guest dress into a glitzier thigh-split gown, complete with statement embroidery and a pair of strappy gold heels.

Read on to see the best dressed evening guests from the glittering wedding... 

1/7

Princess Eugenie leaves for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, Chester, UK, on the 7th June 2024.© James Whatling

Princess Eugenie's gold wedding shoes

Princess Eugenie made a statement with her footwear, donning an out-of-character pair of sparkling strappy gold heels for the evening do - wow!

2/7

Princess Eugenie leaves for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, Chester, UK, on the 7th June 2024.© James Whatling

Princess Eugenie's glitzy clutch bag

Adding even more sparkle, Princess Eugenie's glittering clutch-bag was just made for wedding receptions. 

3/7

Princess Eugenie leaves for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, Chester, UK, on the 7th June 2024.© James Whatling

Intricate embroidery

Princess Eugenie's black wedding reception dress was embroidered with pretty flowers, adding a spring-touch to the dark dress. 

4/7

Thomas Van Straubenzee, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks leave for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, Chester, UK, on the 7th June 2024.© James Whatling

Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe in pastel yellow

Thomas Van Straubenzee, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks changed into their wedding reception attire, with Lucy's pastel yellow dress a lovely choice for a June wedding.

5/7

Thomas Van Straubenzee, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks leave for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster© James Whatling

Daisy Jenks ombre perfection

Daisy Jenks' colour fade dress couldn't be more perfect; we love the delicate sleeves and gorgeous pink, orange and yellow design. 

6/7

Daisy Jenks wears bracelets bearing her children's names as she leaves for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson© James Whatling

Daisy's low-key jewellery

No fancy jewellery for Daisy Jenks, who accessorised her floaty dress with bracelets bearing her children's names - perhaps she's a Taylor Swift fan, taking inspiration from there star's friendship bracelet trend?

7/7

Thomas Van Straubenzee, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks leave for the evening party for the wedding of The Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson © James Whatling

Metallic heels

Metallic shoes seemed to be on-trend for the wedding, with Lucy and Daisy following in Eugenie's footsteps, rocking golden shoes on Lucy's part, and a sparkling orange pair on Daisy's.

Stand by for more fashion-forward photos from the special occasion... 

LISTEN to HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast for the inside scoop on all things royalty

