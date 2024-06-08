Princess Eugenie leads the way in thigh-split dress and gold heels at Duke of Westminster's lavish wedding reception

On Friday, Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson married in the society wedding of the year at Chester Cathedral, a place that held a special place in the duo's heart.

The couple had a traditional and romantic ceremony, but let their hair down at their lavish reception, which was held at Eaton Hall, the Duke's ancestral home. In the afternoon, a private afternoon reception was held, but the evening saw a grander party.

Guests were spotted arriving for the party, and Princess Eugenie had changed from her glorious olive green wedding guest dress into a glitzier thigh-split gown, complete with statement embroidery and a pair of strappy gold heels.

Read on to see the best dressed evening guests from the glittering wedding...

1/ 7 © James Whatling Princess Eugenie's gold wedding shoes Princess Eugenie made a statement with her footwear, donning an out-of-character pair of sparkling strappy gold heels for the evening do - wow!

2/ 7 © James Whatling Princess Eugenie's glitzy clutch bag Adding even more sparkle, Princess Eugenie's glittering clutch-bag was just made for wedding receptions.

3/ 7 © James Whatling Intricate embroidery Princess Eugenie's black wedding reception dress was embroidered with pretty flowers, adding a spring-touch to the dark dress.

4/ 7 © James Whatling Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe in pastel yellow Thomas Van Straubenzee, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks changed into their wedding reception attire, with Lucy's pastel yellow dress a lovely choice for a June wedding.



5/ 7 © James Whatling Daisy Jenks ombre perfection Daisy Jenks' colour fade dress couldn't be more perfect; we love the delicate sleeves and gorgeous pink, orange and yellow design.



6/ 7 © James Whatling Daisy's low-key jewellery No fancy jewellery for Daisy Jenks, who accessorised her floaty dress with bracelets bearing her children's names - perhaps she's a Taylor Swift fan, taking inspiration from there star's friendship bracelet trend?



7/ 7 © James Whatling Metallic heels Metallic shoes seemed to be on-trend for the wedding, with Lucy and Daisy following in Eugenie's footsteps, rocking golden shoes on Lucy's part, and a sparkling orange pair on Daisy's.

Stand by for more fashion-forward photos from the special occasion...

LISTEN to HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast for the inside scoop on all things royalty