Princess Eugenie leads the way in thigh-split dress and gold heels at Duke of Westminster's lavish wedding reception

The couple had a traditional and romantic ceremony, but let their hair down at their lavish reception, which was held at Eaton Hall, the Duke's ancestral home. In the afternoon, a private afternoon reception was held, but the evening saw a grander party.
Read on to see the best dressed evening guests from the glittering wedding...
Princess Eugenie's gold wedding shoes
Princess Eugenie made a statement with her footwear, donning an out-of-character pair of sparkling strappy gold heels for the evening do - wow!
Princess Eugenie's glitzy clutch bag
Adding even more sparkle, Princess Eugenie's glittering clutch-bag was just made for wedding receptions.
Intricate embroidery
Princess Eugenie's black wedding reception dress was embroidered with pretty flowers, adding a spring-touch to the dark dress.
Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe in pastel yellow
Thomas Van Straubenzee, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks changed into their wedding reception attire, with Lucy's pastel yellow dress a lovely choice for a June wedding.
Daisy Jenks ombre perfection
Daisy Jenks' colour fade dress couldn't be more perfect; we love the delicate sleeves and gorgeous pink, orange and yellow design.
Daisy's low-key jewellery
No fancy jewellery for Daisy Jenks, who accessorised her floaty dress with bracelets bearing her children's names - perhaps she's a Taylor Swift fan, taking inspiration from there star's friendship bracelet trend?
Metallic heels
Metallic shoes seemed to be on-trend for the wedding, with Lucy and Daisy following in Eugenie's footsteps, rocking golden shoes on Lucy's part, and a sparkling orange pair on Daisy's.
Stand by for more fashion-forward photos from the special occasion...
