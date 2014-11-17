Celebrity wedding dresses: the most unique bridal outfits

Solange Knowles broke with bridal tradition and wore a jumpsuit for her wedding to Alan Ferguson this weekend.



The singer looked incredible in the Stéphane Rolland creation that featured a cape.



But Solange isn't the only celebrity bride to opt for an unusual dress on her wedding day – Olivia Palermo wore a Carolina Herrera jumper and shorts ensemble to marry Johannes Huebl, while Keira Knightley wed James Righton in a short pale pink Chanel dress.



