Beyoncé Knowles and sister Solange spotted rocking the same pink suit

Beyoncé Knowles took inspiration from sister Solange's style for a date night with husband Jay Z in New York earlier this week. The 33-year-old was spotted rocking a fuschia pink suit almost identical to one which Solange, 28, wore to a Gucci event in June earlier this year.



Although at a first glance the two outfits appear to be the same, it seems that the Crazy in Love singer's suit has buttons down the wrists, and a different clasp on the front of the jacket compared to her younger sister's.





Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have been spotted in almost identical outfits



Solange chose to add some edge to her already bold ensemble by pairing it simply with white strappy sandals and a green box clutch bag, for a plunging neckline effect perfect for a glitzy night out.



Mother-of-one Beyoncé however chose to team the bright coloured suit with a black and white patterned top for a more casual chic effect, finishing off the stylish ensemble with a pair of black patent stiletto heels.



The Single Ladies singer took further inspiration from her newlywed sister and echoed her beauty look, choosing to wear her long locks down in brushed out curls. Unlike her sibling however, she chose to tie it into a low ponytail to keep her glossy hair out of her face.



She also chose to add a pop of colour with a bold pink statement lip, while Solange opted for a barely-there make-up look to compliment the already showstopping outfit.



Who do you think wore it best? Let us know in the comments or tweet us at @hellofashion_uk