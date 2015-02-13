The best-dressed celebrities of the week

With Fashion Month upon us, celebrities from Beyoncé to Sarah Jessica Parker have upped the style stakes as they hit the front rows of some of the industry's biggest shows.



Beyoncé showed off her effortlessly cool personal style as she supported Kanye at the launch of his collection for Adidas, joined on the front row by husband Jay Z as well as Kim Kardashian and Sean 'P Diddy' Coombs. The mother-of-one wowed in an embellished, keeping out the winter chill with a block coloured coat.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the first collaboration as part of her footwear brand SJP Collection with designers Ryan Lobo and Ryan Martin, the designer duo behind label Tome. The Sex and the City star wrapped up warm in a check-patterned ensemble for the catwalk presentation where their collaboration was unveiled. She later changed into an elegant pale pink jumpsuit paired with a patent khaki bag and shoes for the after party.



Meanwhile, away from the catwalks, the amfAR gala saw some of the world's biggest stars stepping out in dazzling gowns. Kendall Jenner and HFM cover girl Coco Rocha stole the show, both opting for striking red floor-length dresses. Coco was radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in the deep wine-red ensemble.



The mother-to-be revealed in this month's HFM, out now, that she is excited to become a mother and plans to keep on working as a model. "I'll do both. I'll look after my daughter and I'll be a working mum," she said. "My husband and I work together on all of my projects so we're always together – all day every day. Now it will be three of us."



Meanwhile, Olivia Palermo turned heads at the premiere of Kingsman: The Secret Service, looking the epitome of winter chic in an all-black ensemble complete with a cape.

