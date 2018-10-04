Video: Looking back at the past decade of Pippa Middleton’s style The mummy-to-be is quite the style icon

Since her show-stopping appearance at the royal wedding of her sister Kate Middleton to Prince William wearing an impeccably tailored ivory Alexander McQueen gown, Pippa Middleton has become one of the world's most enduring style icons. For her own wedding to James Matthews, the bride wore a classic white lace Giles Deacon gown. For the christening of her nephew Prince Louis in July 2018 she stepped out in a pale blue midi dress by designer Alessandra Rich which featured an oversized statement collar and for Wimbledon, she surprised in a stunning white bardot dress, which perfectly showed off her growing baby bump. For all of Pippa’s style hits over the past decade, see the video below.

A Decade of Pippa Middleton's Style

